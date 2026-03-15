The rise of the archive wardrobe

A decade ago, admitting your dress had a previous life invited polite curiosity at best. Today, it signals discernment. In penthouses from Mumbai to Milan, collectors slip into 1990s silk slips and 1980s power jackets with the assurance of connoisseurs handling art. Pre-owned clothing, once associated with thrift and compromise, is now an catchment of high finance and cultural cachet. Globally, resale platforms have turned archival fashion into a billion-rupee industry. In India, where bridal couture reigns supreme and heirloom saris pass through generations, the appetite for storied garments feels both novel and instinctively familiar.

A 1995 monogram Keepall from Louis Vuitton can fetch anywhere between Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh depending on condition. Saddle bags from Dior’s John Galliano era hover around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, particularly if they retain their original hardware and limited-edition prints. From Chanel, the coveted 1990s lambskin flap bags routinely cross Rs 6 lakh, with rarer iterations climbing higher. Then there is Hermes, the ultimate prize in the vintage arena. A pre-2000 Birkin in excellent condition can command `12 lakh to Rs 25 lakh in India, often exceeding original retail prices. For collectors, the allure lies in the craftsmanship.