The boys are bagging It

Shoulder bags, once firmly filed under “women’s accessories”, are now making regular appearances on men—never mind the bags’ traditionally feminine associations. Actor Jacob Elordi has been spotted with a petite Chanel shoulder bag, while Pedro Pascal turned up at a Paris fashion show carrying a classic black leather flap. A$AP Rocky went one step further with a baby-pink flap bag at a Paris front row. But perhaps the turning point came in 2020, when Harry Styles carried Gucci’s half-moon-shaped Jackie 1961, named after former US First Lady Jackie O, following its relaunch. The handbag has since become fair game for male fashion influencers too. Global digital creators such as Pelayo Diaz Zapico and Nathan Graff have built considerable content around the likes of the Gucci Diana, Chanel flap, and Hermes Birkin, treating handbags less as gendered objects and more as desirable accessories.

For Shivam Punjya, founder of luxury accessories label Behno, the shift is about shedding the insecurities that have long governed men’s relationship with fashion. “It’s really nice to see people unshackle the societal conditioning in fashion, especially in today’s world, where the freedom of thought manifests in our material world. And also, carrying a bag honestly shouldn’t be a trend; there’s a real utilitarian reason for their existence,” he says.