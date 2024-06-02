Mexicana Indica

Early this year, chef brothers—Ryan and Keenan Tham—decided to deviate from their chosen path. Known for doing Asian concept restaurants in Mumbai and Bengaluru, their new place in Mumbai, Pompa has changed nationality. It is traditional Mexican. Suddenly Mumbai’s discerning diners had a fresh choice: Salmon ceviche, Lamb birria and Lobster tacos.

The country is in the grip of a Mexican food wave if restaurant orders are a menu metric. True Latino flavours are sautéing taste buds in major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. A menu analysis by GlobalData that analysed 5,02,967 items in Indian restaurants showed that Mexican restaurants are two per cent of all restaurant types in India. Going by a Mordor Intelligence report that estimates the size of India’s cafes and bars market in 2024 at $17.54 billion, it is a helluva lot of chili corn carne. Tacos are belling the Indian cat, thanks to Mexican food’s similarity to Indian food. Rajma chawal is originally Mexican, later Indianised. Tortillas could be easily mistaken for chapatis—with fillings. A taco could be a papad stuffed with salad. Which is why Indians dig (into) Mexican food, and the abundant use of onions, tomatoes and coriander in both cuisines offer a comfortable familiarity.

Plates filled with crunchy and savoury Aji lima churros fly off from the kitchen, making their way across tables at the recently-opened Lyla at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Dusted with chilli lime seasoning, the addictive churros are served with a variety of dips: think chutney equals salsa. The concept of Mexican food with a Californian twist was a collaborative enterprise with Chrome Hospitality’s Chef Beena Noronha. “The Cali-Mex twist adds another layer of appeal since it includes elements of Californian cuisine, which has fresh ingredients. The fusion of flavours work. Indian diners now appreciate innovation and variety in their food,” says the chef.