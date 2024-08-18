IN PICS | Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival 2024: A Kaleidoscope of flying colours

Each year, the skies over Chennai transform into a vibrant festival of colours. This is the time when the Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival unfurls its wings, turning the blue expanse above the Thiruvidanthai Beach into a lively canvas.
(Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)
Nestled along the breezy shores of East Coast Road, near Kovalam, this festival is more than a celebration of kite flying .
(Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)
It is a gathering of people of all stripes, a tradition now in its third consecutive year, where the joy of flight transcends differences.
(Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)
Families, friends, and kite enthusiasts flock to the beach, ready to witness and partake in this annual spectacle.
(Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)
There are 40 participants and around 250 kites from countries like Germany, France, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and India.
(Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)
Traditional diamond-shaped kites, detailed with intricate designs, share the sky with modern marvels shaped like dragons, birds, and superheroes.
(Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)
As the kites dance against the blue backdrop, participants see a new bond unfold, strangers exchange tips and tricks, children cheer as kites catch the wind.