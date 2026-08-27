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Nepal-Tibet floods leave a trail of devastation

Over 300 Indians are among more than 800 people missing after deadly flash floods tore through Nepal's border region with Tibet, according to authorities and Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal.
An aerial view of the houses partially submerged in mud-laden flash flood following an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, in Rasuwa on Wednesday.
An aerial view of the houses partially submerged in mud-laden flash flood following an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, in Rasuwa on Wednesday. Photo | ANI
TNIE online desk
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Rescuers carry a victim of flash flooding to safety along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
Rescuers carry a victim of flash flooding to safety along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.Photo | AP
A boy looks at the devastation caused by flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
A boy looks at the devastation caused by flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.Photo | AP
Residents look at the devastation caused by the flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
Residents look at the devastation caused by the flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.Photo | AP
Survivors rescued from flash flooding depart a Nepalese army helicopter at a safer location in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
Survivors rescued from flash flooding depart a Nepalese army helicopter at a safer location in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.Photo | AP
Nepal Army personnel conduct a rescue operation following a flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, on Wednesday.
Nepal Army personnel conduct a rescue operation following a flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, on Wednesday. Photo | ANI
Nepal Army personnel treat an injured in the flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, on Wednesday.
Nepal Army personnel treat an injured in the flash flood caused by an outburst in the Bhotekoshi River, on Wednesday. Photo | ANI
Rescuers transport the body of a flash flood victim in a truck to a hospital in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.
Rescuers transport the body of a flash flood victim in a truck to a hospital in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.Photo | AP
NDRF dispatch 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal’s response to the floods, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
NDRF dispatch 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal’s response to the floods, in New Delhi on Wednesday.Photo | ANI
NDRF dispatch 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal’s response to the floods, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
NDRF dispatch 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal’s response to the floods, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo | ANI
Security personnel start a relief operation in the flash flood affected areas, in Rasuwa on Wednesday. Around 105 Indians among the foreign nationals reported missing after the flash flood.
Security personnel start a relief operation in the flash flood affected areas, in Rasuwa on Wednesday. Around 105 Indians among the foreign nationals reported missing after the flash flood. Photo | ANI
Nepal floods
Nepal flash floods

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