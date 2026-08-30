IN PICS | Rescue teams search devastated Nepal flood-hit areas as relief operations continue

A drone view of the aftermath of flash flooding at the confluence of the Trishuli and Tadi rivers in the Devighat area of Nuwakot district, Nepal, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026.Photo | AP
Residents carry their belongings salvaged from their damaged homes filled with mud and debris in Devighat, in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, following the Aug. 26 flash floods.Photo | AP
A drone view shows rescue workers inspect the area and damaged structures following recent flash flooding along the Trishuli River in the Devighat area of Nuwakot district, Nepal, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026Photo | AP
A resident looks at the swollen Trishuli river in Galchhi, Dhading District, Nepal, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. Photo | AP
Authorities use drones to deliver relief supplies to areas cut off by flash floods in Nepal’s Nuwakot district, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026.Photo | AP
A girl holds a child as they watch a rescue helicopter fly by in Trishuli Bazaar area of Nuwakot district, Nepal, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. Photo | AP
A Nepalese army soldier carries a newborn baby for the child's mother after they are rescued from an area cut off by flash flooding and for registration in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026.Photo | AP
A resident searches for belongings in his damaged house after flash flooding in the Devighat area of Nuwakot district, Nepal, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026.Photo | AP
A resident carries an air cooler salvaged from his damaged house after flash flooding in the Devighat area of Nuwakot district, Nepal, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026.Photo | AP
Rescuers search for the bodies in a building along the river Trishuli following flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026Photo | AP