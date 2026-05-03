In Photos: The many faces of voting across Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Yousaf, a young booth agent, carries Hamsa, a 75-year-old voter, after casting his vote at the polling station at Govt. UPS, Beemapally in Thiruvananthapuram on polling day.Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS
A woman casts her vote with her baby, while a Haritha Keralam member waits outside with the child at Nadapuram GUPS polling booth.Photo |Vincent Pulickal, EPS
Bindu and Rajan, a tribal couple from Vilangad, after casting their vote at the Paloor polling booth on Thursday.Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS
Under the leadership of the Election Commission of India, 13 delegates from various countries arrived at Amaravathi GGHS School in Fort Kochi to study the democratic voting process. Assistant Collector Parvathy Gopakumar is also seen.Photo | A. Sanesh, EPS
Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy came to the polling booth on his RX 100 bike to cast his vote in the Puducherry Assembly elections on Thursday.Photo | Sriram R, EPS
Nila, a robot, welcomed voters arriving at the Puducherry V.O.C. polling station by presenting them with roses.Photo | Sriram R, EPS
People cast their votes for the Puducherry Assembly elections, at a polling booth at Puducherry on Thursday.Photo | Sriram R, EPS
A newly married couple, still in their wedding attire and wearing flower garlands, pose after casting their votes at a polling booth in Pettai, Tirunelveli, during the Assembly election.Photo | V.KARTHIKALAGU, EPS
Volunteers helping seniour citizens havinga light moment with the seniour voters . Photo | P.Ravikumar
Kani tribal women cast their votes at a polling booth in Karaiyar, Tirunelveli district, during the Assembly election on Thursday, marking active participation from remote tribal communities.Photo | V.KARTHIKALAGU
A physically challenged voters arrive with their pet to cast Dr. Ambedkar Government Arts College, Vyasarpadi, in Chennai on Thursday.Photo | P Jawahar
Security personnel conduct a route march during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, in Nandigram, Purba Medinipur district, Thursday, April 23, 2026Photo | PTI
A voter shows her ink-marked finger after casting vote during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, in Nandigram, Purba Medinipur district, Thursday, April 23, 2026.Photo | PTI
BJP candidate from Asansol South Assembly constituency Agnimitra Paul's car vandalised, at the Rahmatnagar area of Burnpur, in West Burdwan on Thursday. Photo | ANI
Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, in Darjeeling on Thursday.Photo | ANI
Voters take a boat to their respective polling stations during the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 from the banks of Brahmaputra River in Darrang on Thursday.Photo | ANI
Voters show their voter IDs as they cast their votes at the polling station during the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 in Guwahati on Thursday.Photo | ANI
Voters queue up as they wait to cast their votes amid rain at the polling station during the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 in Guwahati on Thursday.Photo | ANI
Nuns of Missionaries arrive to cast their vote at a polling booth during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, in Kolkata on Wednesday.Photo | ANI
Members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) during the second phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photo | ANI