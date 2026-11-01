Youth discontent spills onto streets as protests rock Europe

Riot Police scuffel with protesters after a demonstration organised by "GenZ regelt!" The German demonstrations have been inspired by similar movements across Europe, including in France and Italy, which have seen young protesters voice anger at political elites whom they accuse of ignoring their concerns.Photo | AP
A protester holds a banner reading "Where is democracy" during a demonstration against rising living costs in Lille, France, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. Photo | AP
A demonstrator holds a sign depicting Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama wearing a wig during an anti-government rally, in Tirana, Albania, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. The banner reads, "When power wears a wig."Photo | AP
Protesters holds smoke flares during an anti-government rally in Tirana, Albania, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. Photo | AP
Demonstrators pose with Halloween masks as they attend a protest under the slogan "Gen Z Takes Care of It" in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. Photo | AP
A protestor holds a portrait of French Presiden Emmanuel Macron during protests over living costs and education in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. Photo | AP
Protestors carry a banner with the words "We don't have houses, the tents stay" during a demonstration to demand affordable housing, in downtown Lisbon, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. Photo | AP
Demonstrators arrive for a protest under the slogan "Gen Z Takes Care of It" in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. Photo | AP