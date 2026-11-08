From illuminated landmarks and vibrant streets to beautifully decorated homes and bustling temples, India comes alive in the festive spirit of Diwali.

Beyond the Diyas: India’s Many Shades of Diwali

An illuminated view of the Golden Temple on the eve of the Diwali festival and Bandi Chhor Divas, in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo | ANI











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Birbhum: A girl lights sparklers during Diwali festival celebrations at Santiniketan, in Birbhum district, West Bengal, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Photo | PTI

A woman lights up 'Diyas' during Diwali festival celebrations at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Photo | PTI

Priests perform aarti on the Diwali festival, at Assi Ghat in Varanasi, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Photo | PTI

Varanasi: Children release sky lanterns during Diwali festival celebrations at Parmanandpur, in Varanasi, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Photo | PTI

People light earthen lamps at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple on Diwali, in Mathura, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Photo | PTI

A girl plays with firecrackers on the eve of Diwali, the festival of lights, at an orphanage in Jammu, India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Photo | AP

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly illuminates with lights on the occasion of Diwali festival, in Jaipur on Sunday. Photo | ANI

A view of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple illuminated with lights during the 10th Deepotsav 2026 celebration, in Ayodhya on Saturday. Photo | ANI

Lanterns are displayed for sale at roadside stalls as people shop ahead of Diwali festival in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 Photo | AP