Beyond the Diyas: India’s Many Shades of Diwali

Birbhum: A girl lights sparklers during Diwali festival celebrations at Santiniketan, in Birbhum district, West Bengal, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Photo | PTI
A woman lights up 'Diyas' during Diwali festival celebrations at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.Photo | PTI
Priests perform aarti on the Diwali festival, at Assi Ghat in Varanasi, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Photo | PTI
Varanasi: Children release sky lanterns during Diwali festival celebrations at Parmanandpur, in Varanasi, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Photo | PTI
People light earthen lamps at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple on Diwali, in Mathura, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.Photo | PTI
A girl plays with firecrackers on the eve of Diwali, the festival of lights, at an orphanage in Jammu, India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.Photo | AP
Rajasthan Legislative Assembly illuminates with lights on the occasion of Diwali festival, in Jaipur on Sunday. Photo | ANI
A view of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple illuminated with lights during the 10th Deepotsav 2026 celebration, in Ayodhya on Saturday.Photo | ANI
Lanterns are displayed for sale at roadside stalls as people shop ahead of Diwali festival in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 Photo | AP
An aerial view of earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations, an event organized by the Uttar Pradesh state government in Ayodhya, India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.Photo | AP