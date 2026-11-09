The gunman, a 24-year-old Polish citizen, aimed at random people as he drove into the Main Square, a major tourist destination in the center of the city, Krakow police said.

News in frames: Poland mourns victims of Krakow mass shooting as security fears grow

Candles and flowers are placed near the market square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, where several people were shot the day before. Photo / AP











Copied

Chairs lie scattered across a cafe terrace at the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before. Photo / AP People light candles near the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, where several people were shot the day before. Photo / AP

A bullet hole seen in a window in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before. Photo / AP People react near the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before. Photo / AP

Cardinal Grzegorz Rys, center, celebrates a Mass for the victims of the previous day's shooting in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Photo / AP A nun prays during a Mass for the victims of the previous day's shooting in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Photo / AP