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News in frames: Poland mourns victims of Krakow mass shooting as security fears grow

The gunman, a 24-year-old Polish citizen, aimed at random people as he drove into the Main Square, a major tourist destination in the center of the city, Krakow police said.
Candles and flowers are placed near the market square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, where several people were shot the day before.
Candles and flowers are placed near the market square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, where several people were shot the day before. Photo / AP
TNIE online desk
Updated on
2 min read
Chairs lie scattered across a cafe terrace at the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before.
Chairs lie scattered across a cafe terrace at the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before.Photo / AP
People light candles near the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, where several people were shot the day before.
People light candles near the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, where several people were shot the day before.Photo / AP
A bullet hole seen in a window in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before.
A bullet hole seen in a window in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before.Photo / AP
People react near the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before.
People react near the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before. Photo / AP
Cardinal Grzegorz Rys, center, celebrates a Mass for the victims of the previous day's shooting in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
Cardinal Grzegorz Rys, center, celebrates a Mass for the victims of the previous day's shooting in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.Photo / AP
A nun prays during a Mass for the victims of the previous day's shooting in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.
A nun prays during a Mass for the victims of the previous day's shooting in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.Photo / AP
Armed police officers secure a cordoned off area after a shooter opened fire in a market square in Krakow, Poland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, leaving people dead and injured, according to authorities.
Armed police officers secure a cordoned off area after a shooter opened fire in a market square in Krakow, Poland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, leaving people dead and injured, according to authorities.Photo / AP
Krakow Mass Shooting
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