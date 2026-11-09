News in frames: Poland mourns victims of Krakow mass shooting as security fears grow

Chairs lie scattered across a cafe terrace at the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before.Photo / AP
People light candles near the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, where several people were shot the day before.Photo / AP
A bullet hole seen in a window in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before.Photo / AP
People react near the main square in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 where several people were shot the day before. Photo / AP
Cardinal Grzegorz Rys, center, celebrates a Mass for the victims of the previous day's shooting in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.Photo / AP
A nun prays during a Mass for the victims of the previous day's shooting in Krakow, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.Photo / AP
Armed police officers secure a cordoned off area after a shooter opened fire in a market square in Krakow, Poland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, leaving people dead and injured, according to authorities.Photo / AP