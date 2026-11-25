Miss Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto reacts after being crowned Miss Universe at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Photo | AP
Miss Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto, left, is crowned Miss Universe during the 75th Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Photo | AP
Contestants perform during the 75th Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Photo | AP
Contestants perform onstage during the 75th Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Photo | AP
Miss Cuba's Mia Dio, center, embraces Miss Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski, right, alongside Miss United States' Justus Kelley during the 75th Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Photo | AP
Miss Venezuela's Clara Vegas competes in the final round of the 75th Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026 Photo | AP
Miss Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto assistants touch up her makeup during the 75th Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Photo | AP