Showstoppers: Most unforgettable evening gowns of Miss Universe 2026

Miss Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto is congratulated after being crowned Miss Universe at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Photo | AP











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Miss Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto reacts after being crowned Miss Universe at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Photo | AP

Miss Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto, left, is crowned Miss Universe during the 75th Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Photo | AP

Contestants perform during the 75th Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Photo | AP

Contestants perform onstage during the 75th Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Photo | AP

Miss Cuba's Mia Dio, center, embraces Miss Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski, right, alongside Miss United States' Justus Kelley during the 75th Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Photo | AP

Miss Venezuela's Clara Vegas competes in the final round of the 75th Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026 Photo | AP