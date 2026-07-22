Shree Krishna Janmasthan Trust in Mathura ropes in local traders in counting process to ensure transparency

LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing controversy and the probe into the alleged embezzlement of donation funds in Shree Ram temple in Ayodhya, the management of other shrines are getting alerted, with the latest being Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura, where the donation counting process has been made more transparent.
According to the sources, the new protocol, chalked out to curb any potential misappropriation of offerings, has the provision of roping in local shopkeepers as observers during the opening and counting of donation boxes.
The counting process takes place in the temple’s red zone, which is a high-security area. The sources claimed that the Shree Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sanathan enlisted the help of approximately 30 such traders who currently operate shops within the highly secure red zone of the temple complex.
At least one trader, serving on a rotational basis, would be present with the temple officials under strict CCTV surveillance during the counting process.
“Nearly 30 traders are tenants of the temple trust and have shops within the red zone of the premises, where nearly two dozen donation boxes are installed for offerings,” said Kapil Sharma, secretary, Shree Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan.
He added that the idea was to add credibility and transparency to the process. Having shops within the red zone area of temple premises, all traders were verified by police.
“This will be more convenient to observe, since we don’t have to take additional measures to ensure their entry into the red zone,” he said.
Sharma added that if people from outside were included, a lot of paperwork had to be done to ensure compliance.
“Being on the temple premises for a long time, these traders were found suitable to act as independent observers and asked to put signatures on the list of donations received in the boxes, mostly containing cash and sometimes jewellery that was kept in the strong room,” Sharma said.
The traders welcomed the idea and would select one among them who would be present at the time of opening of donation boxes under CCTV vigil.
A rotation of such independent observers would be maintained, he said.
The Krishna Janmabhoomi complex is a heavily guarded premises under the constant surveillance of the Central Reserve Protection Force (CRPF) guarding the innermost red zone, having temples and the 30 shops.
There are three major manned counters on the temple premises where donations are received and receipts issued. One is at Bhagwat Bhawan, the main temple on the premises, while another counter is at Garbh Grih, the place in the basement where Lord Krishna was believed to be born, besides another main counter.
It may be recalled that a person, Dinesh Sharma aka ‘Falahari Maharaj’, wrote a letter in blood to CM Yogi Adityanath in June, seeking an investigation into alleged embezzlement of donations at Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, but soon took a U-turn, stating that he had no evidence of it.
Hurt by such allegations, Seva Sansthan secretary Kapil Sharma also wrote to the CM seeking a probe by a competent authority and urging that the findings be made public to maintain the sanctity of Shree Krishna Janmasthan and the credibility of those serving it.