Shree Krishna Janmasthan Trust in Mathura ropes in local traders in counting process to ensure transparency

LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing controversy and the probe into the alleged embezzlement of donation funds in Shree Ram temple in Ayodhya, the management of other shrines are getting alerted, with the latest being Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura, where the donation counting process has been made more transparent.

According to the sources, the new protocol, chalked out to curb any potential misappropriation of offerings, has the provision of roping in local shopkeepers as observers during the opening and counting of donation boxes.

The counting process takes place in the temple’s red zone, which is a high-security area. The sources claimed that the Shree Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sanathan enlisted the help of approximately 30 such traders who currently operate shops within the highly secure red zone of the temple complex.

At least one trader, serving on a rotational basis, would be present with the temple officials under strict CCTV surveillance during the counting process.