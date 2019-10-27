Home Galleries Nation

Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights

Published: 27th October 2019 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 02:46 PM  

Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Octoer 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
A sadhu poses as devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on October 26, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Children rescued from child labour who are now studying at a special training center under the National Child Labour Project were distributed Deepavali gifts by Bharatha Matha Narpani Arakkatalai, a city-based NGO. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seen with artistes dressed up as Lord Rama Sita and Lakshman during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Saturday October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Indians shop for green firecrackers ahead of Diwali festival in New Delhi on October 25, 2019. India has launched a plan to decrease the environmental impact of its biggest holiday with low-emission firecrackers and light shows, but its uneven rollout has foiled some small businesses and proven difficult to enforce. The measures for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Sunday follow a 2018 Supreme Court ruling banning traditional firecrackers. (Photo | AP)
Students of Valliammal College for Women celebrated Diwali on their college campus in Chennai on October 25, 2019. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The festivities take on full glory on the eve of Diwali on October 26, 2019. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Metro launched a Diwali special train ahead of the festival in the city on Friday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
A huge frenzied crowd throng the NSC Boase road in Broadway, Chennai, ahead of Diwali on October 26, 2019. (Photo | EPS, D Sampath Kumar)
Deepawali sparkles paint the skies of Tirupati on October 26, 2019. (Photo | Madhav, EPS)
An artist performs at a laser show being organized by the Delhi government to encourage residents to skip firecrackers altogether during Diwali, at Central Park in New Delhi on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is typically celebrated by setting off firecrackers late into the night with friends and family, compounding already-hazardous air quality levels in northern India as farmers illegally burn crop stubble to clear fields. (Photo | AP)
A dancer participates in the Diwali lighting ceremony in Empire State Building on October 25, 2019, in New York. (Photo | AP)
