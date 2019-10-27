Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights

An artist performs at a laser show being organized by the Delhi government to encourage residents to skip firecrackers altogether during Diwali, at Central Park in New Delhi on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is typically celebrated by setting off firecrackers late into the night with friends and family, compounding already-hazardous air quality levels in northern India as farmers illegally burn crop stubble to clear fields. (Photo | AP)

12 / 13