Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless

Published: 21st January 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 02:30 PM  

The demolition of shanties in Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation.
A blame game played out between the police and the BBMP after over 20 shanties were demolished at Kariyammana Agrahara in Bengaluru.
The police had sent a team to the site after issuing a notice to the landowner to have the inhabitants evicted as they were - according to the police - 'illegal migrants from Bangladesh'.
Senior BBMP officials firmly denied that they had authorised the demolition.
A thorough inquiry on Monday revealed that BBMP Assistant Executive Engineer (Mahadevpura Zone) Narayan Swamy had given a written order to the Marathahalli police to bring down the shanties.
Narayana Swamy, in his defence, said he issued the order after residents had complained to him multiple times claiming the people living in the shanties were a nuisance to them.
The unauthorised demolition has rendered over a hundred inhabitants homeless after their houses were destroyed. Many of them left the place for an alternative shelter, while some returned with some hope of their sheds -- their homes -- being rebuilt.
Mahadevpura Zone Special Commissioner Randeep D said, 'He cannot pass any order unless it is our (BBMP) land. We have decided to take strict action against him. But we are conducting a further inquiry on the issue after which action will be taken against him.”
