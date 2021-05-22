STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus

Published: 22nd May 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 02:56 PM  

A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can also be a reason. (Photo| PTI)
1 / 7
WHY WHITE FUNGUS IS DEADLIER THAN BLACK FUNGUS? White Fungus infection is more dangerous than black fungus because it affects vital organs including the lungs, brain, kidney and private parts along with the mouth, stomach and skin. (Photo| PTI)
2 / 7
Black fungus infected patients waiting at a ward near Operation theatre for the surgery at Government ENT Hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
WHAT ARE THE SALIENT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THE TWO? What makes it more dangerous is its swift spread to vital organs. It is also concerning that children are vulnerable to White Fungus besides senior citizens. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
3 / 7
Doctors performing a Diagnostic Nasel Endoscopy to detect Black fungus at a hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
HOW WHITE FUNGUS IS DIAGNOSED: Doctors say the fungal infection can be diagnosed through CT-Scan or X-ray. High-Resolution CT-Scan (HRCT) is the best way to identify the disease, according to medical reports. (Photo | Express)
4 / 7
Black Fungus infected patients wait for the surgery at a ward near operation theatre at government ENT Hospital in Hyderabad,
WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF WHITE FUNGUS DISEASE? Symptoms of white fungus infection are similar to that of coronavirus infection. Chest pain and low oxygen levels are seen in critical patients while white patches in the oral cavity, white discharge and skin lesions are also seen among patients. (Photo | PTI)
5 / 7
Black Fungus, Mucormycosis
IS MEDICATION AVAILABLE FOR WHITE FUNGUS? While Amphotericin B and Posaconazole are used in the treatment of Mucormycosis, use of anti-fungal drugs fluconazole and itraconazole are prescribed for Candidiasis. According to reports caspofungin or micafungin are used to treat critically ill patients. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
6 / 7
four ventilators were purchased, each one costing around Rs 17 lakh, and installed at the four CHCs around a month back.
HOW TO AVOID CANDIDIASIS? Proper sanitisation of ventilators/oxygen cylinders is the best way to prevent white fungus attack. (File Photo)
7 / 7
