IN PHOTOS | Kerala celebrates Attukal Pongala, largest festival for women in the world

Published: 07th March 2023 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 07:22 PM  

Attukal Pongala
Thousands of women devotees from various parts of the state prepared 'pongala' on brick hearths lining the roads of the capital city Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate 'Attukal Pongala', which is arguably the largest festival for women in the world. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Attukal Pongala
As per local legend, the annual festival commemorates the hospitality accorded by women in the locality to Kannagi, the divine incarnation of the heroine of Tamil epic 'Silappadhikaram' while she was on her way to avenge the injustice meted out to her husband Kovalan, after destroying Madurai city. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Attukal Pongala
During the past two years, devotees participated in the ritual by offering pongala at their homes due to the Covid situation. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Attukal Pongala
The rituals began at the Attukal Devi temple when the temple tantri Thekkedath Parameswaran Vasudevan Bhattathirippad handed over a lighted lamp to the melsanthi P Kesavan Namboodiri at the sanctum sanctorum. After this, housands of women, including transwomen, devotees lit their makeshift brick stoves and began preparing the 'pongala' or sweet delicacies like 'payasam' and 'therali'. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Attukal Pongala
Pongala is the sweet porridge considered to be the favourite of the goddess of the Attukal Devi temple. The 'pongala' -- a mix of rice, jaggery and scraped coconut -- or various other kinds of sweet delicacies were prepared in fresh earthen or metal pots. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Attukal Pongala
Incidentally, this year's festival comes on the eve of International Women's Day, which falls on March 8. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Attukal Pongala
Several rows of brick hearths were lined up around the Attukal Bhagavathy temple here with many women, cutting across age barriers, wearing white hats or covering their heads to beat the extreme heat as they prepared offerings for the presiding deity of the shrine. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Attukal Pongala
The pongala festival marks the finale of the 10-day ritual at the shrine. Preparing 'pongala' is considered an auspicious all-women ritual as part of the annual festival of the Attukal temple, popularly known as the 'Women's Sabarimala'. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
