IN PHOTOS | PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament building, installs 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha

Published: 28th May 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 04:05 PM  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 28) unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the much-awaited new Parliament building. (Photo | PIB)
PM Modi installed the scared 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair. He was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before its installed in the new Parliament building. (Photo | PIB)
The ceremony began with a traditional ‘puja’ with Vedic rituals which will continue for an hour. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present along with PM Modi during the puja. (Photo | PIB)
The four-storey building has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹970 crore. The building has been designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management, and constructed by Tata Projects Limited. (Photo | PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the inauguration of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets high priests of various 'adheenams' in Tamil Nadu at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi prostrates before the 'Sengol' at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates workers involved in the construction of the new Parliament building at its inauguration, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates workers involved in the construction of the new Parliament building at its inauguration, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Completed in 1927, the old Parliament is now 96 years old and has for long been deemed inadequate to meet present-day requirements. (Photo | PIB)
The new Lok Sabha chamber, designed along the peacock theme, can seat 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha, built around the lotus theme, can accommodate 300 members. (Photo | PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives 'Sengol' from an Adheenam on eve of new Parliament building inauguration, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 27, 2023. The 'Sengol' will be installed at the new Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)
Adheenams meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of the new Parliament building inauguration, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a group photograph with Adheenams on eve of new Parliament building inauguration, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu during installation of Sengol at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi. (Photo | PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu during installation of Sengol at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi. (Photo | PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the Sengol in a procession before installing it in the Lok Sabha chamber at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi. (Photo | PIB)
