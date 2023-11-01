IN PHOTOS | 'Rajyotsava': Karnataka celebrates 68th state formation day

Siddaramaiah said that his government will work to convey the history, culture, language, art, music and traditions of Kannada in the entire state. 'On the occasion of Karnataka's Golden Jubilee, I wish that Kannada becomes not only the vernacular but also the language of every home in the country, and that this day be a daily celebration for the Kannadigas' said CM Siddaramiah in his post on X. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

3 / 7