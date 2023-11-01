Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | 'Rajyotsava': Karnataka celebrates 68th state formation day

Published: 01st November 2023 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 03:03 PM  

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hoisted the Kannada flag at the 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava, organized by the Government of Karnataka and the Department of School Education and Literacy in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and others during the 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
Siddaramaiah said that his government will work to convey the history, culture, language, art, music and traditions of Kannada in the entire state. 'On the occasion of Karnataka's Golden Jubilee, I wish that Kannada becomes not only the vernacular but also the language of every home in the country, and that this day be a daily celebration for the Kannadigas' said CM Siddaramiah in his post on X. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
The Chief Minister announced that all government schools will be provided with free electricity and drinking water supply with immediate effect, as well as the program of free distribution of milk to students will be continued to increase nutrition. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted the people of Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh on their formation day. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
On November 1, 1956, the Kannada-speaking regions of the Bombay Presidency, the Madras Presidency, the princely state of Hyderabad and the old state of Mysore were merged to form a new state - the Mysore State. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
It was renamed as 'Karnataka' in 1973. Apart from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry also celebrate their formation day today. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
