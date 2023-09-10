G20 Summit 2023: A photo diary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders; (left to right in the first row) US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indonesian President Joko Widodo; (left to right in the second row) Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, African Union Chairman and President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau upon their arrival to pay respects at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

7 / 34