G20 Summit 2023: A photo diary

Published: 10th September 2023 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 07:25 PM  

India hosted the two-day G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The theme was - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders during the closing session on 'One Future' at G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the session on 'One Future' during the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden and United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio da Silva during the symbolic tree plantation ceremony on the final day of the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes remarks during the closing session of the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders; (left to right in the first row) US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indonesian President Joko Widodo; (left to right in the second row) Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, African Union Chairman and President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau upon their arrival to pay respects at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a bilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit 2023, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Brazil's President Luiz Inacio da Silva while handing him over the presidency of G20 after the closing session of the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A New Delhi slum hidden behind green covers. (Photo | AFP)
Commuters on a road decorated as part of preparations for the G20 Summit, outside Jama Masjid, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Mandapam illuminated with colourful lights on the eve of the G20 Summit at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
(Photo | PTI)
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with wife Akshata Murthy visits the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, Sunday morning, Sept. 10, 2023. Sunak is in Delhi for the G20 Summit. (Photo | PTI)
US President Joe Biden, left, Indian Prime Minister Modi, center, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hold hands at the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance at the G20 summit on Sept 9, 2023. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, welcomes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo | AP)
From left, World Bank President Ajay Banga, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and U.S. President Joe Biden pose for the group photo during G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo | AP)
U.S. President Joe biden, center left, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and other G20 leaders arrive to pay their respects at the Rajghat, a Mahatma Gandhi memorial, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo | AP)
From left, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, U.S. President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pay their tributes at the Rajghat, a Mahatma Gandhi memorial, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo | AP)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes off his scarf after it was caught in the wind as he takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Raj Ghat, Mahatma Gandhi's cremation site, during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo | AP)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shares a light moment with African Union Chairman and President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo | AP)
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, left, and U.S. President Joe Biden, right, shake hands next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo | AP)
Tibetan youth activists stand on a Chinese flag and protest against the visit of the Chinese delegation to participate in the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo | AP)
Policemen stop an auto rickshaw at a checkpoint as traffic restrictions and diversions are placed ahead of the weekend's G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo | AP)
Journalists work at the international media centre as live pictures displayed on a big screen show Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept., 9, 2023. (Photo | AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo | AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina upon her arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo | AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Director General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala upon her arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo | AP)
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi welcome International Monetary Fund (IMF) MD Kristalina Georgieva during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, on Sept. 9, 2023. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni (L) during a session of the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 9, 2023. (Photo | AFP)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event on the day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo | AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event on the day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo | AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo | AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat on the final day of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with World Bank President Ajay Banga, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Joe Biden pose for a group photo during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
