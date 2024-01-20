Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

Preparations ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, take place in Ayodhya on Saturday. Shekhar Yadav, EPS

The Ram temple "Pran Pratishtha" will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22. Shekhar Yadav, EPS

Of the invitees, 4,000 are saints and seers from across the country. Temple trust sources said representatives from 50 countries are also expected in Ayodhya for the ceremony. Shekhar Yadav, EPS

A separate arrangement for seating workers who worked hard for the event. Hindutva volunteers will look after food, lodging and transportation of the guests, said sources. Shekhar Yadav, EPS

Of the over 7,000 dignitaries invited for the consecration ceremony due on January 22 in Ayodhya, 506 have been given the status of state guest by the UP government. Shekhar Yadav, EPS

The Railways has allocated three special trains to Tripura for ferrying people to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to offer prayers in the Ram temple. Each Ayodhya-bound train will carry 1,640 passengers of the state. Shekhar Yadav, EPS

Apart from party leaders, Ram Bhakts will also get a chance to board Ayodhya bound train to offer prayer to Lord Ram. Around 5,000 pilgrims will be able to offer prayer at Ram temple till February 27. Shekhar Yadav, EPS

The five-judge bench of the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, including the CJI, who had delivered the historic Ram Mandir verdict four years ago, have also been invited as State guests to participate in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Shekhar Yadav, EPS

It is to be noted that Mehta and Venugopal had argued the case for the UP govt and Centre in the Supreme Court in the Ram Mandir case. Shekhar Yadav, EPS

Rituals in the run-up to the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration ceremony will continue till January 21. Shekhar Yadav, EPS