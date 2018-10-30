STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Sport

Happy Birthday Diego Maradona: Quick facts about the Argentine legend who turns 60

Published: 30th October 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 05:57 PM  

Maradona, who operated in number ten position throughout his career, was the first player in football history to set the world record transfer fee twice. He was transferred to Barcelona in 1982 for a then world record USD 7.6 million. In 1984, he joined Italian side Napoli and broke his previous highest transfer fee record by getting signed for USD 10.48 million. (File | AP)
Maradona, who operated in number ten position throughout his career, was the first player in football history to set the world record transfer fee twice. He was transferred to Barcelona in 1982 for a then world record USD 7.6 million. In 1984, he joined Italian side Napoli and broke his previous highest transfer fee record by getting signed for USD 10.48 million. (File | AP)
1 / 10
The legendary footballer featured for Argentina in 91 games and scored 34 goals. In 1986 World Cup final at Mexico, he captained the Latin American side to 3-2 victory over West Germany and also won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player. (File | AP)
The legendary footballer featured for Argentina in 91 games and scored 34 goals. In 1986 World Cup final at Mexico, he captained the Latin American side to 3-2 victory over West Germany and also won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player. (File | AP)
2 / 10
In the same tournament, both of Maradona's goals in Argentina's 2-1 victory against England went down in history books. The first goal came from an unnoticed handball, famous as 'Hand of God'. (File | AP)
In the same tournament, both of Maradona's goals in Argentina's 2-1 victory against England went down in history books. The first goal came from an unnoticed handball, famous as 'Hand of God'. (File | AP)
3 / 10
The second strike in the same match was the result of a 66 yard dribble past five England players. This was voted 'Goal of the Century' by FIFA.com voters in 2002. (File | AP)
The second strike in the same match was the result of a 66 yard dribble past five England players. This was voted 'Goal of the Century' by FIFA.com voters in 2002. (File | AP)
4 / 10
Maradona, who now coaches Mexican second division side Dorados, amused everyone at an age of 12 and became part of Los Cebollitas (The Little Onions), the junior team of Argentinos Juniors. He named Brazilian playmaker Rivelino, along with Manchester United and England legend George Best among his inspirations. (File | AFP)
Maradona, who now coaches Mexican second division side Dorados, amused everyone at an age of 12 and became part of Los Cebollitas (The Little Onions), the junior team of Argentinos Juniors. He named Brazilian playmaker Rivelino, along with Manchester United and England legend George Best among his inspirations. (File | AFP)
5 / 10
On 20 October 1976, Maradona made his professional debut for Argentinos Juniors, 10 days before his 16th birthday. He scored his first goal in the Argentine Premier Division against San Lorenzo on 14 November 1976, two weeks after his 16th birthday. (File | AFP)
On 20 October 1976, Maradona made his professional debut for Argentinos Juniors, 10 days before his 16th birthday. He scored his first goal in the Argentine Premier Division against San Lorenzo on 14 November 1976, two weeks after his 16th birthday. (File | AFP)
6 / 10
After spending five years at Argentinos Juniors, from 1976 to 1981 and scoring 115 goals in 167 appearances, Maradona shifted to Boca Juniors in a USD 4 million transfer. Despite the distrustful relationship between him and Boca manager, Silvio Marzolini, the Argentine legend secured Boca the domestic league title. (File | AFP)
After spending five years at Argentinos Juniors, from 1976 to 1981 and scoring 115 goals in 167 appearances, Maradona shifted to Boca Juniors in a USD 4 million transfer. Despite the distrustful relationship between him and Boca manager, Silvio Marzolini, the Argentine legend secured Boca the domestic league title. (File | AFP)
7 / 10
Despite the record signing amount, the 1982-84 stint in Barcelona was not so happy for Maradona as apart from injuries, he was directly involved in the mass brawl during the 1984 Copa Del Rey Final against Athletic Bilbao, where he fought with opposition players after the 0-1 loss. The whole incident happened in front of the Spanish King Juan Carlos and an audience of 100,000 fans at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. (File | AFP)
Despite the record signing amount, the 1982-84 stint in Barcelona was not so happy for Maradona as apart from injuries, he was directly involved in the mass brawl during the 1984 Copa Del Rey Final against Athletic Bilbao, where he fought with opposition players after the 0-1 loss. The whole incident happened in front of the Spanish King Juan Carlos and an audience of 100,000 fans at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. (File | AFP)
8 / 10
While at Napoli, Maradona reached his peak by becoming the club's captain and guiding them to their first-ever Serie A Championship during 1986-87 season, followed by Coppa Italia in 1987, UEFA Cup in 1989 and Italian Supercup in 1990, his increasing cocaine use continued. He also faced a scandal in form of an illegitimate son, apart from having alleged friendship with Italian Mafia syndicate. (File | AP)
While at Napoli, Maradona reached his peak by becoming the club's captain and guiding them to their first-ever Serie A Championship during 1986-87 season, followed by Coppa Italia in 1987, UEFA Cup in 1989 and Italian Supercup in 1990, his increasing cocaine use continued. He also faced a scandal in form of an illegitimate son, apart from having alleged friendship with Italian Mafia syndicate. (File | AP)
9 / 10
After his retirement in 1994, Maradona returned again in Argentina services, this time as a coach. During 2008-10, while his team faced a horrible 1-6 defeat against Bolivia, the Argentine legend served a two-month ban from FIFA for using abusive language during press meets. In 2010 World Cup, Argentina got knocked out in the quarters after a 0-4 defeat against Germany. (File | AP)
After his retirement in 1994, Maradona returned again in Argentina services, this time as a coach. During 2008-10, while his team faced a horrible 1-6 defeat against Bolivia, the Argentine legend served a two-month ban from FIFA for using abusive language during press meets. In 2010 World Cup, Argentina got knocked out in the quarters after a 0-4 defeat against Germany. (File | AP)
10 / 10
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diego Maradona Happy Birthday Maradona
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp