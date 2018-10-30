Happy Birthday Diego Maradona: Quick facts about the Argentine legend who turns 60

Despite the record signing amount, the 1982-84 stint in Barcelona was not so happy for Maradona as apart from injuries, he was directly involved in the mass brawl during the 1984 Copa Del Rey Final against Athletic Bilbao, where he fought with opposition players after the 0-1 loss. The whole incident happened in front of the Spanish King Juan Carlos and an audience of 100,000 fans at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. (File | AFP)

8 / 10