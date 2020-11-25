STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Check out the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award

Published: 25th November 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 08:34 PM  

International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list.
International Cricket Council has come up with the list of nominees for ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade Award. Check out the players who have made it to the list.
1 / 8
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (Photo | PTI)
2 / 8
England cricketer Joe Root
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
3 / 8
New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson
New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson (Photo | PTI)
4 / 8
Australia cricketer Steve Smith
Australia cricketer Steve Smith (Photo | PTI)
5 / 8
England cricketer James Anderson
England cricketer James Anderson (Photo | PTI)
6 / 8
Sri Lanka cricketer Rangana Herath
Sri Lanka cricketer Rangana Herath (Photo | PTI)
7 / 8
Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah
Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah (Photo | AP)
8 / 8
