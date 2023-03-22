IN PICS | ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023: Pressure on for Japan as skaters aim to bring it home

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice
EXPLAINER | What sparked the violent struggle to control Sudan's future?
WPI inflation in March hits 29-month low at 1.34 per cent
There hasn't been a captain like him and will never be one in future: Gavaskar on Dhoni
'Phenomena' movie review: Good humour and camaraderie in this unpredictable horror comedy