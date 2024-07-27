IN PICS | Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony moments : Zidane, Céline Dion, Lady Gaga and curious torchbearer

The Paris Olympics' opening ceremony got underway after a rough start to the Summer Games on Friday, with rainy skies over the Seine and suspected acts of sabotage targeting France's flagship high-speed rail network.
(Photo | AP)
French soccer legend Zinedine Zidane kicked off the opening ceremony with the Olympic flame in his hands.
Zinedine Zidane hands the torch over to Rafael Nadal, right, in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Photo | Ap)
In a prerecorded video, he's seen running and weaving through a Parisian traffic jam before he delivers the flame to a group of children on the metro who then make their way through the Catacombs and to a boat, at which point the broadcast switched to a real-time view of the Seine River.
(Photo | AP)
Lady Gaga delivered a dazzling performance as the first musical act during the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony — except it was all prerecorded.
(Photo | AP)
The Grammy- and Oscar-winning performer kicked off her performance on steps along the Seine River, singing Zizi Jeanmaire's "Mon Truc en Plumes."
(Photo | AP)
Who's the hooded character?
The mysterious torchbearer that appeared in a hooded, masked costume was inspired by a number of characters from French culture: Belphégor, the Iron Mask, the titular character from "Phantom of the Opera," Fantomas, Ezio from "Assassin's Creed" and Arsène Lupin.
(Photo | AP)
The torchbearer ran atop the Musee d'Orsay, dashed past Pont Neuf, rode a boat with a kid holding the flame and later cartwheeled down a red runway.
(Photo | AP)
Underneath the Eiffel Tower's Olympic rings, Celine Dion showed she's back to singing form after a career-threatening diagnosis as her vocals soared on Edith Piaf's "Hymn to Love." As a pianist played alongside her, Dion reached out to the assembled crowd, who applauded her stellar performance before the monument began to sparkle.
(Photo | AP)
A glittering metal horse gallped across the water with an armored horsewoman astride. The horsewoman, Gendarmerie noncommissioned officer Floriane Issert, was meant to be “the representation of the Olympic spirit and of Sequana.”
Floriane Issert, a non-commissioned officer for the National Gendarmerie, carries the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.(Photo |Ap)
Petr David Josek
David Goldman
Charles Coste, the oldest French Olympic champion at 100, took the Olympic flame from his wheelchair, then passed it on to French judo great Teddy Riner and sprinter Marie-José Pérec.
The cauldron is lit by torch bearers Marie-Jose Perec and Teddy Riner in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.(Photo | AP)
(Photo | AP)
Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Carl Lewis and Nadia Comaneci rode down the Seine wearing life jackets.
(Photo | AP)
From a boat filled with Olympic legends to an air balloon floating into the Paris skies, the final torch relay delivered several memorable moments. Other notable Olympians who played an influential role included Tony Parker, Zidane and Amelie Mauresmo.
the Eiffel Tower lightened up with the Olympic Rings during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics.(Photo | AP)