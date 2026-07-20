Sport

IN PICS |Spain defeat Argentina to win second FIFA World Cup title

IN PICS |Spain defeat Argentina to win second FIFA World Cup title
Photo | AP
TNIE online desk
Updated on
2 min read
Photo | AP

Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 in a thrilling final to become world champions for the second time

Photo | AP

Ferran Torres scored the winning goal in extra time, delivering the biggest moment of his football career.

Photo | AP

Lionel Messi’s World Cup farewell ended in disappointment as Argentina failed to defend their title.

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Spain’s rock-solid defense guided them through the tournament, conceding just one goal in eight matches.

Photo | AP

Argentina struggled to create chances as Spain dominated possession and controlled the final from the start.

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Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez produced a record 12 saves but could not prevent defeat.

Photo | AP

Spain made history by becoming the first country to hold both the men’s and women’s World Cup titles simultaneously.

Photo | AP

Rodri was awarded the Golden Ball after playing a key role in Spain’s championship-winning campaign.

Photo | AP

The World Cup final attracted global attention with a star-studded halftime show and celebrity appearances.

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2026 FIFA World Cup
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