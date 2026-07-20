IN PICS |Spain defeat Argentina to win second FIFA World Cup title

Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 in a thrilling final to become world champions for the second time.Ferran Torres scored the winning goal in extra time, delivering the biggest moment of his football career..Lionel Messi’s World Cup farewell ended in disappointment as Argentina failed to defend their title..Spain’s rock-solid defense guided them through the tournament, conceding just one goal in eight matches..Argentina struggled to create chances as Spain dominated possession and controlled the final from the start..Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez produced a record 12 saves but could not prevent defeat..Spain made history by becoming the first country to hold both the men’s and women’s World Cup titles simultaneously..Rodri was awarded the Golden Ball after playing a key role in Spain’s championship-winning campaign..The World Cup final attracted global attention with a star-studded halftime show and celebrity appearances..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest