Home Good News

Akele Hum Akele Tum: Aamir song infuses life into Kerala woman's 22-year search for family

Minister A K Balan appealed to Keralites in Mumbai to help Maria Francis trace her parents and siblings from whom she got separated over two decades ago.

Published: 21st November 2019 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Missing Kerala Woman

Maria and her husband Rodimon Varghese meet Culture Minister A K Balan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For a deaf-and-mute woman from Kerala, the sketch of a housing colony in Mumbai where she once lived is a symbol of hope. She believes it will help locate her family after 22 years.

Maria Francis with her daughter

Aamina, now known as Maria Francis, called on Culture Minister A K Balan at his office the other day seeking help to trace her parents and siblings.

The Minister made an appeal to Keralites settled in Mumbai through his Facebook page. He has urged them to help the differently-abled woman trace her family using details from her sketch of a housing colony, believed to be located somewhere near Jogeshwari-East in Mumbai.

In 1998, locals found Maria - then aged around 14 years - lonely and stranded at Kattapana bus stand in Idukki. The girl could not recollect her past. All she had with her was a bag full of dance costumes. She also had ‘786’ inscribed on her hand as a tattoo. Auto drivers at the bus stand handed her over to the police.  

Maria was given shelter in an orphanage 'Snehashramam' in Kattappana. In 2003, she married a social worker named Rodimon Varghese. The couple has two children.

After constant persuasion by Rodimon, Maria recollected bits and pieces of her past. She told her husband that her native place had gone through strife when she was a child. She also recollects being involved in an accident during the journey to Idukki.

Song rekindles memory

Recently, a song from the 1995 Aamir Khan movie Akele Hum Akele Tum which Maria chanced to hear, helped rekindle her memory. She told Rodimon that the song was picturised near her housing colony and that she had a chance to shake hands with Aamir Khan during the movie shoot. Rodimon made inquiries with the film's director who told him the song was shot at Fantasy Land amusement park at Jogeshwari-East in Mumbai.

The sketch drawn by Maria 

Maria drew a sketch of her housing locality with rows of houses separated by narrow lanes and surrounded by wide roads on all four sides. The sketch also had a heart-shaped structure at the centre with a flagpole bearing the national flag.

She also recollects that the housing colony had a mosque and a madrassa within the compound. A railway track too runs behind the colony, she recollected. Maria remembers that her house was half an hour away from the amusement park where she went to see the film shoot.

If Keralites in Mumbai, as well as Malayalam Mission workers, help Maria in her search, it will help her fulfil her long-pending wish to see her parents, Balan wrote on his Facebook page.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala woman Aamina Maria Francis A K Balan
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp