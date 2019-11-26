An evening of music for people with special needs in Chennai

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Social inclusion is the best way to make the world a better place, according to The Lotus Foundation, which hopes to do just that for people with autism. As Chennai rasikas prepare for Margazhi music season, the foundation will host an evening of music for people with special needs at Spaces, Besant Nagar on November 30.

Nandini Santhanam, founder of the Lotus Foundation, said, “Usually rasikas at sabhas have a problem when there is movement and chattering during a concert. That is not very conducive for people with autism. In this environment, they can enjoy music. They can be who they are and yet enjoy the music.”

This year’s event would be the first of what Nandini has visualised as an annual festival for people with autism and their families. Carnatic vocalist Girijashankar Sundaresan will be performing along with his accompanists - Shreya Devnath on the violin and Sunaadha Krishna on the mridangam.

The Lotus Foundation works with people with autism and their families.

While those with the syndrome are given therapy in different forms such as music therapy and social therapy among others, their families and siblings are provided with counselling.

The foundation works to assist people with autism with their day-to-day activities effectively and suggest remedies to those with autism.