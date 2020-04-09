STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Telangana woman rides 2-wheeler 1,400 km, brings home teen son stuck due to lockdown

Razia was anguished to hear from her son that he was desperate to join the family and decided to fetch him back herself.

Rajiya Begum ferrying her son Nizamuddin back home from Nellore

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown have, undoubtedly, been testing the limits of the commoner. In an extraordinary display of courage and determination, a middle-aged woman from Bodhan travelled around 1,400 km on a scooter to bring her son home. 

The woman Rajiya Begum, a teacher at a local government school, travelled all the way to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh to get her son, who was stuck there due to the lockdown. Rajiya has two sons and a daughter. Her husband had passed away a few years ago. Her younger son Nizamuddin, who had just completed his Intermediate, was preparing for medical entrance at the Narayana Institute in Hyderabad. Nizamuddin had travelled to Nellore recently with his friend at the coaching centre, upon learning that the latter’s father was unwell.

The duo reached Nellore on March 12, according to Rajiya. Soon afterwards, the lockdown was announced and Nizamuddin ended up getting stuck at Nellore. Rajiya was worried for her son. She approached Bodhan ACP UV Jaipal Reddy urging him to let her bring Nizamuddin back home. 

She had packed 'rotis' to keep her from hunger pangs and rode on, making stops at fuel stations and quenching her thirst at certain points all along the way.

Nizamuddin has completed his intermediate and has undergone coaching for the MBBS entrance exam.

After receiving permission from him, she started for Nellore on Monday morning and reached there on Tuesday. The duo are now back in Bodhan. 


Comments(2)

  • Ravi
    Sir when you write Nellore you wrote Andhra Pradesh. But when you write bodhan you didnt write where it is. Entire article I was trying to figure out where it is
    20 hours ago reply

  • Chstu
    Shameful govt.
    1 day ago reply
