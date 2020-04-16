STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus pandemic: This Erode farmer distributes 8 tonnes of vegetables for free to the poor

Between April 10 and 14, farmer Mathesh has distributed around 8 tonnes vegetables to more than 800 poor families for free of cost.

GM Mathesh, a 38-year-old farmer from Erode. (Photo | ENS)

By Chandhini R
Express News Service

ERODE: "In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, I had two options: one to make most of the profits out of my business or to be generous and support the poor who are struggling for one square meal. And I chose the latter," said GM Mathesh, a 38-year-old farmer from Erode. 

Mathesh, a third-generation farmer is a resident of Alampalayam village in Erode's Anthiyur Taluk. He owns 10-acre farmland at Udayarpalayam village in Karnataka. During this season, he had cultivated Cabbage, garlic, beetroot, tomatoes, chillis and lady's fingers which were harvested in March third week. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said "I got to know that many daily wage labourers in my village were struggling to survive during the lockdown as they were not able to earn. Although they got rice and dal from ration shops, a healthy meal is incomplete without vegetables. So I decided to give all my produces to them, for free."

Between April 10 and 14, Mathesh has distributed around 8 tonnes vegetables to more than 800 poor families for free of cost. "My family and friends go door-to-door to supply these vegetable bags. We had ensured to follow social distancing norms and were equipped with protective gears as well. Apart from this, we have distributed more than 100 bags to tribals settled near the farmland," he added. 

However, as the Tamil Nadu government has ordered to co-ordinate with the district administration to provide relief assistance, Mathesh said that he has stopped door-to-door supply of free veggies. He said that he is planning to coordinate with local authorities and identify more people in need and also provide them with the necessary supplies.  

For Mathesh, doing this selfless deed was not easy. Every day he travels 110 km to transport the veggies in the truck. But due to lockdown, he has been facing difficulties in crossing checkpoints and to ease the transportation, he requested for a permission letter from the government.

"All my produces of this season would cost up to 10 lakhs at market rate and each day I spend up to fifty thousand which will include transportation and payment to labourers in the field. But I decided to compromise on profit as this is not the time for it,” he said.

“I believe that together as a community we can overcome this difficult time by doing our part to maintain the health of our people. I hope I would be able to supply free vegetables to the needy till lockdown ends," he added.

