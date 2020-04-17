STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven women from different countries 'stuck' in heaven called Kerala

When these seven women flew down to Kerala from different parts of the world, little did they know that they would stay together longer than expected and it would lead to a rare camaraderie.

These seven tourists are documenting their life in Kerala during Covid scare on Instagram

These seven tourists are documenting their life in Kerala during Covid scare on Instagram | T P Sooraj

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: When these seven women flew down to Kerala from different parts of the world, little did they know that they would stay together longer than expected and it would lead to a rare camaraderie.
The women had come to the Greens Ayurveda Hospital at Azhiyur — 15km away from Vadakara — for treatment and to learn yoga. As lockdown confined them to the place, they decided to make use of their time creatively. 

They came up with an Instagram account ‘Seven Coconuts’, which documents their lockdown life against the backdrop of nature. “It’s really amazing. We’re from different parts of the world and by fate stuck here. So we thought we should document our life here,” said Australia-based Dimple Sanghvi who is originally from Mumbai.

The women stumbled upon ‘Coconut’ as they fell head over heels for the state’s ethnic delicacies like kichadi, coconut chutney, ayurvedic cake, etc in which the nut is a key ingredient. “For us, Covid-19 is a blessing in disguise. We’re actually locked down in nature. The serene ambience, daily Yoga lessons and ayurvedic therapies, self-cooking and our camaraderie are simply great,” said Danielle Anderson from South Africa.

Kerala’s Covid steps impress foreign women

Italian Irene Giordano said she is impressed by measures that Kerala has taken, especially its care of the destitute and homeless. “Lockdown is the time for us to connect and realise the need to have a holistic approach towards the environment and all fellow human beings. Kerala is taking care of the needy in the time of crisis which is awesome,” said Irene.

Dhouha Hafsi from Tunisia feels lockdown is the time to discover one another. “Solidarity is the biggest positive vibe that has emerged during the lockdown period,” said Dhouha while narrating stories of people helping each other in her home country. Gyorgyi Utassy, a neurobiologist from Hungary, was on her way to Karipur airport when she got a call informing her that the ashram in Trinidad to which she was heading had been closed due to the pandemic. “But now we’re in a safe womb,” she said with a smile.

Swiss Janice Bahler and Nepalese-born Kripa Aryal, who is settled in New York, echoed her words.
According to the chief physician of the hospital Dr CP Asghar, the seven women came in January/February and have completed their quarantine period. Kozhikode Rural police and Azhiyur panchayat officials undertake regular visits here to check their well-being.

