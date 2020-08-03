Pensioner spends Rs 50,000 a month to feed the poor in Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Seeing the beggars starving during the lockdown, a retired engineer (electricity) has been feeding them under the banner of CV Nagajyoti Charitable Trust for the past four months.

This is being done through the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in Srikakulam. Not less than 100 beggars get food daily from the trust. Red Cross volunteers supply food to the beggars and leprosy patients in Srikakulam regularly.

In the initial period of the lockdown, several voluntary organisations and other associations used to supply food to the starving people.

Majority of the associations stopped the distribution of food when the unlocking started, but the trust continues its service.

Since the temples where beggars gather for alms were closed, they went without food, said IRCS chairman P Jagan Mohan Rao.

“We contacted CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer, who has been feeding the poor for the past two-and-a-half years. Giving his consent to the proposal, he has started contributing Rs 50,000 from his pension amount every month for feeding the beggars and others. They prepare food at Varasiddhi Vinayaka temple at PN Colony in Srikakulam. We feed not less than 100 people everyday in Srikakulam,” he added.

“We spend nearly Rs 65,000 per month. As Rs 50,000 is contributed by Murthy, the balance is borne by the Indian Red Cross Society and donors,” Jagan Mohan Rao said.