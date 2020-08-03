STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This Tiruchy's woman police officer is a guardian angel to some

Sundays used to add to helplessness of destitute people in the city, as there was total lockdown, not anymore.

Jothimani, inspector of serious crime squad distributing food packets and mask to destitutes under her own money in Tiruchy on Sunday

Jothimani, inspector of serious crime squad distributing food packets and mask to destitutes under her own money in Tiruchy on Sunday. (Photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Here is some news that will raise the morale of the police force bruised and battered by the negative image in the aftermath of two custodial deaths down South, a woman inspector is looked upon as guardian angel by destitutes in Tiruchy city.

Going beyond her official responsibilities, Jothimani of the Serious Crimes Squad makes it a point to reach out to the underprivileged and those uncared for who have made Tiruchy roads their home. Sundays used to add to the helplessness of destitute people in the city, as there was total lockdown, not anymore.

Since June, Jothimani has ensured that no one living on the streets goes hungry and distributed food to 160 to 300 people every Sunday.

"They can manage on weekdays as many kindhearted people come forward to help them. But on Sundays, they go hungry as no one is around to help. I started the initiative of distributing lunch to destitute people in the city. After the first week and seeing the happiness in their eyes at getting something to eat, I decided to continue until lockdown is lifted," Jothimani told TNIE.

She spends from her pocket to prepare the food for the poor. Keen on providing quality fare, she eats the food herself before distributing it to those on the  streets.

With permission from the Police Commissioner, she travels around the city distributing food and water bottles to the destitute. Apart from providing food, she has personally purchased masks and distributed them to the people. She said, "I appeal to the district administration to take necessary measures to accommodate these people in special homes for their well-being."

