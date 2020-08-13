STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Beyond religion: A Muslim who cremates bodies of Hindu coronavirus victims

A few hours later, Khalid called back offering himself for the service, much against his family’s wishes.

Published: 13th August 2020 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: A few days back, pathologist Mohammed Khalid (55) received an unusual call from the Marwari Sahayak Samiti: arrange a person for cremating the bodies of Hindu Covid victims in the Jharkhand capital. 

The Samiti members had been at their wits’ end after the person who was cremating such bodies had simply disappeared, Khalid was told. 

A few hours later, Khalid called back offering himself for the service, much against his family’s wishes.

“Whatever life a person might have lived, he must get a dignified exit from this world,” said Khalid, who has in the last 14 years arranged the last rites of 10,000 unclaimed bodies. 

Khalid has already cremated 11 bodies and helped in the burial of another body — all Covid victims in Hazaribagh — after their family members refused to even touch them.

“My family was very concerned about my decision, but I convinced them that all safety measures would be taken while cremating the Covid-infected bodies. I also convinced them that someone will have to do this job, then why not me,” said Khalid.

“There is no point in sitting back at home when the existence of the entire human race is at stake.” Khalid says he discovered his avocation by chance while he was working as a cleaning supervisor at Sadar Hospital in Hazaribagh some 14 years back.

A woman suffering from leprosy, dumped at the hospital by her family, died and there was nobody to perform her last rites.

“I cremated the body and it changed my life. Since then I have performed last rites of not less than 10,000 bodies.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohammed Khalid Marwari Sahayak Samiti Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp