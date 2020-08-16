Teen girl has emotional reunion with birth parents at Pudukkottai's Viralimalai police station

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Viralimalai police station in Pudukottai district played host to an unusual but heartwarming reunion on Saturday night when Pichaammal, a daily wage labourer, was reunited with her 14-year-old daughter she had once given up for adoption.

Pichammal and her husband Kunjan, residents of Rajalipatti village near Viralimalai, already had four children when their fifth, a daughter, was born in 2006. As both were unable to raise the child due to their financial condition, they gave her to Subramanian and Saroja, residents of Pudukkottai, in an informal adoption.

However, both Subramanian and Saroja died three months ago, forcing the couple's relatives to take the 14-year-old girl under their care. But as the relatives too struggled financially to care for the girl, they turned to their neighbour, a police officer, for help.

Pudukkottai sub-inspector Lalitha Priyadarsini said that she was contacted by the relatives last week. "They happen to be my neighbours. They said they could not take care of her anymore, as they were struggling financially," she said.

The family provided a copy of the child’s birth certificate and asked if something could be done. "I used the information from the birth certificate and I contacted the Viralimalai police station. The cops there tracked down the girl’s birth parents," the SI said.

The Viralimalai police learnt that the birth parents were willing to take the child back and raise her so the girl and the relatives went to the Viralimalai Police station on Saturday.

In an emotional reunion, Pichammal tearfully asked her daughter to return home with them, and asked for her forgiveness for giving her up for adoption, explaining the family’s situation at the time. The child agreed to go back with Pichammal and live with them in Rajalipatti village.

"I am very happy at my home now. My mother and brothers are taking better care of me than my adoptive parents," the girl told The New Indian Express.