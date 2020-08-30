STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Convict returns home to see daughter struggling with online class, buys smartphone with money earned in jail

His premature release was owing to his good conduct over the years he spent in the jail.

Published: 30th August 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Anand Nageshiya with his daughter Yamini.

Anand Nageshiya watches his daughter Yamini use smatphone.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: After spending over 15 years in jail, Anand Nageshiya was excited to be reunited with his family in Aamdarha village in Ambikapur, North Chhattisgarh. 

Nageshiya was more thrilled to see his daughter Yamini who was barely over an year when he was convicted.

The 40-year-old was jailed for murdering his paternal uncle over some family dispute in 2005 and spent 15 years and 5 months in jail.

However, the joy soon vanished when he saw his daughter's struggle to attend her regular online classes as she didn’t have any gadgets.

He rushed to the market to purchase a smartphone for Yamini with the incentive money he earned all these years for his work inside the prison. Yamini is a student of Class 12 in government school.

"I was moved when my daughter told me she was not having any device to attend online classes. She wished to become a doctor and render her service to humanity by joining the medical profession. I realised the importance of education while in jail. I will leave no stone unturned to ensure my daughter doesn't face any hurdle to pursue her dream," Nageshiya averred.

His premature release was owing to his good conduct over the years he spent in the jail.

"He along with 19 others were recommended to the government for granting remission of sentence from Ambikapur Central Jail after they were found maintaining overall good behaviour consistently. We saw Nageshiya, who was serving a life imprisonment for murder, has downright reformed and disciplined himself and his name was cleared on the grounds of good conduct," said Rajendra Gaikwad, superintendent at Ambikapur Central Jail.  

While lauding his decision to purchase smartphone for his daughter, Gaikwad stated that Nageshiya led by an example for others on giving importance to girl’s education in the family.

"The prisoners who work inside the jail get an incentive amount of Rs 60 per day for semi-skilled and Rs 75 for skilled labour. Earlier this amount was much less and revised at various intervals. He invested his savings for the good cause," the jail superintendent added.

Inside the prison, Nageshiya has learned gardening and carpentry under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

"Our family including my two brothers have 3 acres of agriculture land. We look forward towards livelihood security in horticulture," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh online class prisoner daughter lockdown Coronavirus remission
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp