Convict returns home to see daughter struggling with online class, buys smartphone with money earned in jail

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: After spending over 15 years in jail, Anand Nageshiya was excited to be reunited with his family in Aamdarha village in Ambikapur, North Chhattisgarh.

Nageshiya was more thrilled to see his daughter Yamini who was barely over an year when he was convicted.

The 40-year-old was jailed for murdering his paternal uncle over some family dispute in 2005 and spent 15 years and 5 months in jail.

However, the joy soon vanished when he saw his daughter's struggle to attend her regular online classes as she didn’t have any gadgets.

He rushed to the market to purchase a smartphone for Yamini with the incentive money he earned all these years for his work inside the prison. Yamini is a student of Class 12 in government school.

"I was moved when my daughter told me she was not having any device to attend online classes. She wished to become a doctor and render her service to humanity by joining the medical profession. I realised the importance of education while in jail. I will leave no stone unturned to ensure my daughter doesn't face any hurdle to pursue her dream," Nageshiya averred.

His premature release was owing to his good conduct over the years he spent in the jail.

"He along with 19 others were recommended to the government for granting remission of sentence from Ambikapur Central Jail after they were found maintaining overall good behaviour consistently. We saw Nageshiya, who was serving a life imprisonment for murder, has downright reformed and disciplined himself and his name was cleared on the grounds of good conduct," said Rajendra Gaikwad, superintendent at Ambikapur Central Jail.

While lauding his decision to purchase smartphone for his daughter, Gaikwad stated that Nageshiya led by an example for others on giving importance to girl’s education in the family.

"The prisoners who work inside the jail get an incentive amount of Rs 60 per day for semi-skilled and Rs 75 for skilled labour. Earlier this amount was much less and revised at various intervals. He invested his savings for the good cause," the jail superintendent added.

Inside the prison, Nageshiya has learned gardening and carpentry under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

"Our family including my two brothers have 3 acres of agriculture land. We look forward towards livelihood security in horticulture," he said.