STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

‘Shrouded’ in reality, couple who lost son take on drug menace in Punjab

Singhs lost their son to drugs four years back. Determined to fight rampant addiction, they now go door-to-door to warn against the evil, reports Harpreet Bajwa.

Published: 30th August 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Mukhtiar Singh (c) walks door-to-door speaking against drugs.

Mukhtiar Singh (c) walks door-to-door speaking against drugs. | Express

PUNJAB: March 26, 2016, was a tragic turning point for Mukhtiar Singh and Bhupinder Kaur. The couple lost their young son Manjeet Singh, an undergraduate, to drugs. The couple, out of sheer frustration, offered his shroud cloth to the government, demanding an end to rampant drug addiction in rural areas of Punjab.

That was only a sad reflection of a sheer sense of vengeance against the evil. Mukhtiar Singh, 50, had to take another big step— in his own capacity, in his own right.

The assistant linesman with the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd posted in Khem Karan, decided to go door-to-door. Patti, a nondescript border town in Taran Taran district of Punjab, is the couple’s battlefield.

He wears a black cloak upon which he has written in bold white: Kafan Bol Peya (the coffin has spoken). He and his wife warn residents how drugs are ruining families and the need to protect children from falling into the deadly habit.“Successive governments have done little… the situation on the ground remains as bad as ever,’’ he says.

The couple visits at least five families each weekend, urging them that if their children are into drugs, they should not hide it and tell the society and the authorities so that their child gets proper care and treatment. “By doing so, they would help the police in arresting the drug suppliers”.“Two families have handed the bodies of their children to me for cremation and have publically acknowledged that their loved ones died due to drugs,” says Mukhtiar. In other cases, he says, the families know their children were into drugs and died, but do not acknowledge it due to social stigma and pressure from society and police.

Mujhtiar suffered a clot in the brain recently. “We are not as frequent in our visits, but we try to visit as many families as we can,’’ he says.

Singh has found a novel way to express himself to the villagers. “I tell them when the wheat crop is about to be harvested, it is dried many times. Sometimes, it catches fire due to an electric spark or half-burnt cigarette. So everyone rushes to save their crop. In the same way, we have to get together to save our future generation.’’

Singh says there is no difference between the recent hooch tragedy in the state in which 121 people died and drugs which cause far more deaths.

“All political parties raise hue and cry for some time and then forget all about it. We need a sustained campaign to rid the state of this evil,” he adds. The villagers of Patti say they need more Mukhtiars to help them achieve the near-impossible task.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mukhtiar Singh Bhupinder Kaur Punjab drug menace
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp