Wheelchair-bound man sets up his own business in J-K's Pulwama, providing employment to several

As Wani was facing financial constraints, he later got a loan for his business and things are going pretty well for him now.

Published: 18th December 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

34-year-old Arshid Ahmad Wani

34-year-old Arshid Ahmad Wani (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

PULWAMA: In an inspiring story, a physically challenged man from Pulwama district has started his own business against all odds. 34-year-old Arshid Ahmad Wani, who could hardly make ends meet, is now providing employment to a number of people at his joinery unit.

A resident of Malpora, Litter village of the Pulwama, Wani was a carpenter by profession. In 2016, a tragedy took place and his life changed forever. While he was working on the rooftop of a cowshed, he lost his balance and fell on the boulders, which caused grievous injuries to his legs.

Wani survived after the treatment, however, his both legs got paralysed. Having confined to a wheelchair for over two years, he got depressed. Finally, he decided not to give up and come up with the idea of opening a woodwork unit.

As Wani was facing financial constraints, he later got a loan for his business and things are going pretty well for him now.

"For some time, locals and a few relatives helped me for some time. Later, I realised that I should apply for a loan, and thanks to the then Deputy Commissioner Pulwama who appreciated my idea and helped me in getting the loan through District Industries Centre (DIC)," Wani said.

"So far I have almost bought all the machines that I need for wood working. At present, six persons are working at his unit and he is receiving many orders to make doors and windows. I request handicapped people not to beg but move on and try to explore ways and means of starting their own ventures," he said.

Mushtaq Ahmad, District Social Welfare Officer, Pulwama said that the district administration is also providing him a monthly pension.

"He came here and we provided him a wheel chair. We are also giving him a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 per month. We also assisted him to get a loan from DIC. He has established a unit. This is a message for physically handicapped people. If they need help, we will provide them," he said.

Yawar Magray, an employee of Wani's unit, lauded his owner's will power and extended gratitude to DIC for sanctioning a loan for him.

"They set up a unit with the help of DIC. We make doors and windows. Many others are also working here. We are getting employment because of him. I am thankful to DIC for helping him," he said.

