STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Women-driven e-autos to sell tea and snacks in Chennai

Gilli Chai, an outlet for beverages and snacks, has launched women-powered mobile tea shops on electric auto rickshaws.

Published: 30th December 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Industries M C Sampath and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar inaugurate the first fleet of mobile chai outlets at Saidapet on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gilli Chai, an outlet for beverages and snacks, has launched women-powered mobile tea shops on electric auto rickshaws. Minister for Industries M C Sampath and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar inaugurated the first fleet of mobile chai outlets at the Saidapet Metro premises here on Tuesday. The first-of-its-kind outlets will offer various types of tea, coffee, snacks and cookies, and will ply across the city.

“These autos serve hot tea and snacks... the fleet would mostly be managed by the women workforce. The city will see more of these outlets in bus stands, railway stations, parks, playgrounds, IT parks and tourist spots,” said Mohamed Rahmathullah, the managing director of the company, according to a statement.

With a gender-neutral employment policy, the overall workforce in the outlet includes men, women, transgenders, and the differently abled, the statement added. “In addition to the mobile chai outlets, traditional outlets have been opened in Chennai, Puducherry and Dubai,” said Azhagar Raja, operations director of Gill Chai.

Balakrishnan Velaiah, joint commissioner, North Chennai, Pradeep Yadav, managing director of CMRL, and Mansoor Ali Khan, chairman, Mauto Group of Companies, were also present during the launch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
e-autos Chennai
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp