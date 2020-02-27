Home Good News

9-year-old Meghalaya girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley

Meaidaibahun, who will meet the who’s who in California in May, will probably be the Northeast's youngest entrepreneur.

Published: 27th February 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Meaidaibahun Majaw

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A nine-year-old Meghalaya girl is set to charm the Silicon Valley with an anti-bullying app.

Meaidaibahun Majaw, a student of Class IV in Shillong, has been selected by an online portal, White Hat Junior, as among 12 winners.

The portal, which helps children learn the basics of coding, tweeted: “Kudos Mae Mae, who is one of our winners of the 12 chosen ones! Mae Mae will soon be flying to #SiliconValley to meet #Google Scientists, Waymo Engineers, VC’s from Nexus Ventures and Entrepreneurs from Owl Ventures.”

Meaidaibahun, who will meet the who’s who in California in May, will probably be the Northeast's youngest entrepreneur. She will give a presentation on her app before the audience at the Silicon Valley.

While bullying may not be as discussed an issue as ragging, it is a huge issue in the West. Given this, Meaidaibahun’s app could be a huge hit across the world.

She said her app would help children and students to alert their teachers, parents and others anonymously against bullies. She had developed it within three months since enrolling with White Hat Junior in September last year. If approved, it will figure in Playstore.

Bullying is something that she came face-to-face with in school. Another app, which she has developed, can help a customer place an order at an eatery without human interface. The child said she was working on several other apps.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed joys on learning about the girl’s achievement.

“Ecstatic to learn that Meaidaibahun Majaw #Meghalaya’s 9yr old genius who created an anti-bullying app to help victims report cases of #bullying anonymously to parents and teachers is among the 12 chosen ones to go to #SiliconValley. A dream come true for Meai. So proud of her,” he tweeted.

Earlier, she was awarded a special appreciation certificate and memento by Union Human Resources Development Minister RP Nishank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meaidaibahun Majaw anti-bullying app Silicon Valley
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp