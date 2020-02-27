9-year-old Meghalaya girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A nine-year-old Meghalaya girl is set to charm the Silicon Valley with an anti-bullying app.

Meaidaibahun Majaw, a student of Class IV in Shillong, has been selected by an online portal, White Hat Junior, as among 12 winners.

The portal, which helps children learn the basics of coding, tweeted: “Kudos Mae Mae, who is one of our winners of the 12 chosen ones! Mae Mae will soon be flying to #SiliconValley to meet #Google Scientists, Waymo Engineers, VC’s from Nexus Ventures and Entrepreneurs from Owl Ventures.”

Meaidaibahun, who will meet the who’s who in California in May, will probably be the Northeast's youngest entrepreneur. She will give a presentation on her app before the audience at the Silicon Valley.

While bullying may not be as discussed an issue as ragging, it is a huge issue in the West. Given this, Meaidaibahun’s app could be a huge hit across the world.

She said her app would help children and students to alert their teachers, parents and others anonymously against bullies. She had developed it within three months since enrolling with White Hat Junior in September last year. If approved, it will figure in Playstore.

Bullying is something that she came face-to-face with in school. Another app, which she has developed, can help a customer place an order at an eatery without human interface. The child said she was working on several other apps.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed joys on learning about the girl’s achievement.

“Ecstatic to learn that Meaidaibahun Majaw #Meghalaya’s 9yr old genius who created an anti-bullying app to help victims report cases of #bullying anonymously to parents and teachers is among the 12 chosen ones to go to #SiliconValley. A dream come true for Meai. So proud of her,” he tweeted.

Earlier, she was awarded a special appreciation certificate and memento by Union Human Resources Development Minister RP Nishank.