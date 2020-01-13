Tamil Nadu school teacher empties wallet to buy clothes for tribal children ahead of Pongal

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Spending from his own pocket, a government school teacher has distributed new clothes to tribal school students ahead of the Pongal festival, on Saturday.

As many as 32 students of Barali government high school in Karamadai block coming from the tribal settlements at Neeradi, Billur, Thondai, among others, received the clothes. Five teachers, including one headmaster are working at the school. The initiative has won many a heart on social media.

MA A Sai Senthilnathan who surprised students with new clothes, said, "The students studying here come from a poor economic background. I have given dresses to the students using a part of my salary since many of them did not have the money to buy it themselves and celebrate the festival happily."

This is not the first time that Senthilnathan is giving away clothes either, for he did the same in 2018 before Deepavali.

According to sources, teachers and educational officers are happy that the school strength is increasing in the last two years.

An official, said, "The student strength was only 17 in the school in 2017. After Sethilnathan came to the school, the student strength increased since he went to the tribal settlement and explained about the importance of education for kids. However, parents hesitated to send their children to school, considering the lack of transport facilities. Only one government bus is running in the route."

"Senthilnathan had taken steps by approaching the Samagra Shiksha which in turn provided funds to transport students to the school and back home on a daily-basis. Consequently, the student strength has increased from 17 in 2017, 25 in 2018 and 33 in 2019. Few of our co-workers and school headmasters helped too," she said.

"Senthilnathan is also procuring grocery items and vegetables in order to provide breakfast to students. Officials and teachers are supporting these activities," she pointed out.