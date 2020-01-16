Home Good News

For the first time, Census data collection will include families headed by transgenders

The government, for the first time, will collect data on households headed by a transgender and members living in the family, Home Ministry officials said Wednesday.

Published: 16th January 2020 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 12:55 PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government, for the first time, will collect data on households headed by a transgender and members living in the family, Home Ministry officials said Wednesday.

Census officers will be seeking specific information based on 31 questions from every household during the house-listing and housing census exercise scheduled from April 1 to September 30.  The earlier census of 2011 just had ‘male or female’ options for the head of the household.

Besides, there will be new collection of data on “ownership status of the census house” — whether it is owned or rented and “if rented individuals own a house”, the officials said.

Information will be sought on building number (municipal or local authority or census number), census house number, predominant material of the floor, wall and roof of the census house, use of census house, condition of the census house, household number and total number of persons normally residing in the household, according to a notification issued by the RGI.

Also, there was a question on ‘toilet within the premise’  in 2011, but this time enumerators will ask about the ‘access to toilet’ and whether a toilet is shared, exclusive for the family or public, sources said. 

Unlike 2011, availing of banking facility will be asked in the second phase this time.

