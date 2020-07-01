STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Aided by assistive technology, visually challenged Kerala student scores A plus in all subjects

After the special announcement of the minister, Haroon was flooded with wishes and messages from various parts of the state.

Published: 01st July 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

K T Haroon Kareem

By VISHNUPRASAD K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: KT Haroon Kareem , a visually challenged student from Mankada near here, who created history by becoming the first student in the state to write the SSLC examination with assistive technology (using computer and latest software, and without the help of a scribe) passed with full A plus grades. During the announcement of the SSLC results on Tuesday, Education Minister C Raveendranath specifically mentioned the name of Haroon and congratulated him for his achievement.

After the special announcement of the minister, Haroon was flooded with wishes and messages from various parts of the state. “The special mention from the education minister made me extremely happy. After the results came out, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, education department officials, teachers, friends and relatives called me. The appreciation from the people makes me more responsible to achieve my goals,” he said.

The 15-year-old, a student of Government Higher Secondary School, Mankada, said he proved that it is possible for a visually challenged student to write examination without the help of a scribe. He used the software called In- Spy to write the examinations and take printouts of the answer sheets. “By successfully using the technology, I proved that any visually challenged student can achieve high grades in exams without the help of scribes.

I want to be an inspiration for the visually challenged students in the world to use assistive technology to take examinations,” he added. Haroon’s dream is to become a software engineer and do his graduation from Stanford University, US. His parents Abdul Kareem T K and Sabeera said they will help their son to achieve his dream.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
visually challenged student SSLC
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp