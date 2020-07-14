From streets to success: The inspiring story of Sajana’s 'ilappothi biryani'

Kiran Narayanan By

"Hunger played a big role in my life. There were days when I survived on just tap water. I ate from garbage piles, things people cannot imagine eating. Maybe that is what made me so fond of making people happy with food,” laughs Sajana Shaji, the owner of ‘Sajana's Ilappothi biriyani’.

Behind her wide smile, Sajana conceals long stories-the new Biriyani business may only be a small anecdote from them.

Sajana, who once ate off the streets is now one of Kochiite’s favourite chefs. She gives away steaming biryani packets for just ₹60.

"I had a sheer persistence to lead a better life. Even while going through the worst experiences in life, it is that desire that pushed me onto new pastures. Like everyone else, I had several lows in life too, and even tried committing suicide on multiple occasions. But life had many reasons to bring me back," said Sajana, who is also the first transgender to obtain a driving licence and voters ID in Ernakulam.

She left home at 13 and went into a world that was not kind to her. “Life wasn't very kind to me. Starting from a garment shop at Kozhikode, I have worked at many places, including a supermarket in Bengaluru. I was broke most of the time and even begged people on trains for help. I have run a hostel by myself. The only thing that was consistent was the taunting looks I used to get. You can't stand it after a point,” says the 29-year-old.

She invested what she had saved for her wedding and sex reassignment surgery into the business, and is planning to develop the endeavour into a full-fledged restaurant. "I didn't aim for a huge revenue. Rather, I want more sales with less wastage. I purchased a Maruthi 800 car for transportation and sale so I don't have to depend on anyone. I buy utensils and groceries myself. I started at Kakkanad, and now I have opened outlets in Kalamassery and High Court Junction with help from my friends. We start at 11am and wrap up by 3.30pm. I am dreaming of opening a restaurant, but not anytime soon,” says the Kottayam-native.

Sajana had earlier adopted 16 kids and ensured their education is taken care of.

But now, the Tiktok ban is really worrying her.

"Tiktok ban had a huge impact on the marketing of my Biriyani business. My videos used to get over five million views. But honestly, I was shocked to see how international conflict could affect even a normal person’s life,” she says.