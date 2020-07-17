STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Shooter, painter Anjum Moudgil plays good Samaritan

And she has been parting with some of her favourite paintings for a good cause, her endeavour to help small-time workers from the sports fraternity who have borne the brunt of the pandemic.

Published: 17th July 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Anjum Moudgil

Anjum Moudgil. (Photo | Twitter)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anjum Moudgil is renowned for her shooting. But it’s no secret that she’s also a proficient artist. While using her rifle has been restricted due to coronavirus-enforced break, she has been using her paintbrush more frequently. And she has been parting with some of her favourite paintings for a good cause, her endeavour to help small-time workers from the sports fraternity who have borne the brunt of the pandemic.

“During the lockdown, I painted some bigger artworks. Now I’m selling them for Play for India,” said the 26-year-old who has been putting up her paintings on her social media accounts. “It’s an initiative to help people from the sports community. People like helpers at stadiums and security guards. They are the people who have been hit.” This is not the first time the mild-mannered shooter has shown concern for people in need.

At the start of the pandemic, the Chandigarh native had managed to raise funds for people from her state. “Earlier when the lockdown started, I had a stock of freshly-made diaries. I posted on Instagram if anyone wanted customised diaries. Whatever proceeds I got from those diaries, I donated to an NGO that is helping the needy in Punjab and also a cancer patient whom I know.” However, Anjum revealed that the response to her paintings has been underwhelming. “I have put up eight so far.

The response is not good, just a few people here and there. But it’s okay. I think I’ll add money from my own pocket along with the proceeds from the paintings that I manage to sell,” the rifle shooter, who clinched an Olympic quota by winning silver at 2018 World Championships, said. 

Nevertheless, she chooses to remain positive. Anjum, who was recently nominated by NRAI for Khel Ratna, is happy to share her labour of love. “Some of them are my favourites. But I love giving away my artwork as it can make other people happy. Also, it will be an opportunity to make more and more and distribute or gift that.” Training has taken a hit due to the crisis, but Anjum, who had been practising at her friend’s range near home, said she’s okay with her progress. “I’m just focussing on mental, physical aspects. When we join the camp, I think everything will settle down quickly.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anjum Moudgil Shooting lockdown Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp