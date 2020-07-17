Shooter, painter Anjum Moudgil plays good Samaritan

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anjum Moudgil is renowned for her shooting. But it’s no secret that she’s also a proficient artist. While using her rifle has been restricted due to coronavirus-enforced break, she has been using her paintbrush more frequently. And she has been parting with some of her favourite paintings for a good cause, her endeavour to help small-time workers from the sports fraternity who have borne the brunt of the pandemic.

“During the lockdown, I painted some bigger artworks. Now I’m selling them for Play for India,” said the 26-year-old who has been putting up her paintings on her social media accounts. “It’s an initiative to help people from the sports community. People like helpers at stadiums and security guards. They are the people who have been hit.” This is not the first time the mild-mannered shooter has shown concern for people in need.

At the start of the pandemic, the Chandigarh native had managed to raise funds for people from her state. “Earlier when the lockdown started, I had a stock of freshly-made diaries. I posted on Instagram if anyone wanted customised diaries. Whatever proceeds I got from those diaries, I donated to an NGO that is helping the needy in Punjab and also a cancer patient whom I know.” However, Anjum revealed that the response to her paintings has been underwhelming. “I have put up eight so far.

The response is not good, just a few people here and there. But it’s okay. I think I’ll add money from my own pocket along with the proceeds from the paintings that I manage to sell,” the rifle shooter, who clinched an Olympic quota by winning silver at 2018 World Championships, said.

Nevertheless, she chooses to remain positive. Anjum, who was recently nominated by NRAI for Khel Ratna, is happy to share her labour of love. “Some of them are my favourites. But I love giving away my artwork as it can make other people happy. Also, it will be an opportunity to make more and more and distribute or gift that.” Training has taken a hit due to the crisis, but Anjum, who had been practising at her friend’s range near home, said she’s okay with her progress. “I’m just focussing on mental, physical aspects. When we join the camp, I think everything will settle down quickly.”