This Tiruchy woman's helping hand never lets down people with queries at Tiruchy corporation office

Though the situation has turned to be challenging, 43-year-old P Easwari is visiting the corporation office on most of the days to help others. 

Published: 20th July 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 01:02 PM

43-year-old P Easwari

43-year-old P Easwari

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Several residents visiting the corporation office and collectorate for various purposes often keep the contact number of one person, who helps filling various forms and writing letters, before visiting these offices. 

For many residents, the guidance of this volunteer, 43-year-old P Easwari, has helped them in submitting their applications without any errors. But, now, the spread of coronavirus has badly reduced such visitors to these offices and has affected the livelihood this physically challenged woman.

"Whenever some people call me for getting the details of the documents needed for submitting various applications, I will guide them. Sometime they may meet me for filling the application. If they approach me, I would charge Rs 20 or Rs 30. But, now, things have turned to be more challenging as only a few people are coming for using our service," said Easwari. 

Though the situation has turned to be challenging, this woman is visiting the corporation office on most days.

"Once I wished to join the corporation at least as a sanitation worker. I cleared the test and went for the interview. But, later, I decided I dropped that job offer as my family was going through a tough time due to the death of my sister. I again applied for a job in ration shops and even attended its interview in 2013. But, while coming out of the interview hall, I had a small accident and it worsened the condition of my leg. It made me incompetent for the job. But, all these situations never discouraged me. Since I had passed through so many storms in my life, the Coronavirus would not frighten me. Therefore, as usual, I will come to the corporation and sit in front of the entrance for a few hours. Sometimes, I would get some customers. That small earning will support the life of me and my father," she said.

With coronavirus cases being reported from corporation office, some of the visitors often ask her whether she is worried about the situation. 

"Everyone has their fears about the virus. But, the only option for us is to take the necessary safety measures and go ahead with our life. All I want is some income to support my family. Therefore, if there is no complete lockdown, I will come to corporation office," she added.

While several employees working in the corporation offices are worried about the spread of the virus, this woman sitting outside their office building is helping the residents with a smiling face.

