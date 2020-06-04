Cash reward for RPF jawan who sprinted behind train to deliver milk for hungry baby

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: An unforgettable sprint behind a speeding train to render a bottle of milk to the hungry three-month-old daughter of a migrant woman has fetched a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan Inder Singh Yadav posted in Bhopal, cash prize from the minister of railways Piyush Goyal.

But the migrant woman Saifiya Hashmi, who along with her baby daughter reached home in Eastern UP’s Baharaich district on Wednesday, isn’t satisfied with cash prize for the RPF jawan Inder Singh Yadav, but wants departmental promotion for him.

The inspiring episode which was caught on CCTV cameras at Bhopal Railway Station happened on Tuesday night, when the Shramik Express train boarding migrants from Karnataka’s Belgaum to East UP’s Gorakhpur arrived at Bhopal railway station.

Commendable Deed by Rail Parivar: RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-year-old child.



Expressing pride, I have announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan. pic.twitter.com/qtR3qitnfG — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 4, 2020

“I was on duty on Platform No. 1 of Bhopal railway station, when the Shramik Express from Belgaum to Gorakhpur arrived. A woman seated in the train asked me for help, as she desperately wanted milk for her infant daughter, but was unable to get it despite asking for help at many stations between Belgaum and Bhopal,” recounted Inder Singh Yadav.

“I assured her full help and searched for a shop to get milk for the baby girl from the station’s platform, but no shops were open. I immediately ran out of the station and arranged a bottle of milk and return to the station premises. But just when I reached the platform, the train had started chugging and was slowly gathering speed. I sprinted behind the train with the bottle of milk and my service rifle and managed to give the milk to the desperate mom,” recalled Yadav.

On reaching Gorakhpur, Saifiya Hashmi, the young mom of the three-month-old baby girl, thanked the RPF jawan through a video message over phone. “The RPF jawan Inder Yadav was an angel sent to me by the Almighty. No one except him came to the help of my hungry daughter between Belgaum and Bhopal. He deserves to get departmental promotion,” said Saifiya.

Impressed by the inspiring tale of Inder Singh Yadav, the minister of railways Piyush Goyal tweeted on Thursday, “Commendable deed by Rail Parivar: RPF constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty, when he ran behind a train to deliver milk to the child. Expressing pride, I’ve announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan.”