STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Cash reward for RPF jawan who sprinted behind train to deliver milk for hungry baby

The inspiring episode which was caught on CCTV cameras at Bhopal Railway Station happened on Tuesday night.

Published: 04th June 2020 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

The mother of the baby thanked Singh and termed him a ‘real hero’. (CCTV footage)

The mother of the baby thanked Singh and termed him a ‘real hero’. (CCTV footage)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: An unforgettable sprint behind a speeding train to render a bottle of milk to the hungry three-month-old daughter of a migrant woman has fetched a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan Inder Singh Yadav posted in Bhopal, cash prize from the minister of railways Piyush Goyal.

But the migrant woman Saifiya Hashmi, who along with her baby daughter reached home in Eastern UP’s Baharaich district on Wednesday, isn’t satisfied with cash prize for the RPF jawan Inder Singh Yadav, but wants departmental promotion for him.

The inspiring episode which was caught on CCTV cameras at Bhopal Railway Station happened on Tuesday night, when the Shramik Express train boarding migrants from Karnataka’s Belgaum to East UP’s Gorakhpur arrived at Bhopal railway station.

“I was on duty on Platform No. 1 of Bhopal railway station, when the Shramik Express from Belgaum to Gorakhpur arrived. A woman seated in the train asked me for help, as she desperately wanted milk for her infant daughter, but was unable to get it despite asking for help at many stations between Belgaum and Bhopal,” recounted Inder Singh Yadav.

“I assured her full help and searched for a shop to get milk for the baby girl from the station’s platform, but no shops were open. I immediately ran out of the station and arranged a bottle of milk and return to the station premises. But just when I reached the platform, the train had started chugging and was slowly gathering speed. I sprinted behind the train with the bottle of milk and my service rifle and managed to give the milk to the desperate mom,” recalled Yadav.

On reaching Gorakhpur, Saifiya Hashmi, the young mom of the three-month-old baby girl, thanked the RPF jawan through a video message over phone. “The RPF jawan Inder Yadav was an angel sent to me by the Almighty. No one except him came to the help of my hungry daughter between Belgaum and Bhopal. He deserves to get departmental promotion,” said Saifiya.

Impressed by the inspiring tale of Inder Singh Yadav, the minister of railways Piyush Goyal tweeted on Thursday, “Commendable deed by Rail Parivar: RPF constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty, when he ran behind a train to deliver milk to the child. Expressing pride, I’ve announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan.”  

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RPF Shramik special train sprinting RAF jawan Railway Protection Force
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • tmranganathan
    what more proof for humaness than this ?
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp