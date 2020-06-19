STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar garment manufacturer customises Covid safety gear to fit all

To utter despair of several medical professionals, the existing PPE kits supplied by the Odisha government are all of same sizes - the apparently indiscriminate 'free' size.

Published: 19th June 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar-based garment manufacturer Munnalal Agarwal

Bhubaneswar-based garment manufacturer Munnalal Agarwal (Photo| EPS)

By Soumika Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People come in all shapes and sizes and the apparel industry has long accepted the fact. But, what about the makers of PPE Kits?

A mid-sized garment manufacturer and retailer in the city was prompt enough to come up with an idea of stitching ‘custom-fit’ protective gear for doctors. The businessman, Munnalal Agarwal, imports non-porous and non-woven polymer from Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai to make PPE kits of various sizes at his manufacturing units in Khurda, Jatni and Kalinga Nagar.

To the utter despair of several medical professionals, the existing PPE kits supplied by the state government are all of same sizes — the apparently indiscriminate ‘free’ size. Fitted with an adjustable belt and elastics to customise the grip on a user’s body, the regular PPE kits aren’t tailored as per specific measurements.

Though the doctors have been helplessly wearing the 'change' (from customised aprons to suffocating PPE kits), things aren’t easy for all. For instance, a plus-size surgeon Santosh Biswal was desperate to customise his needs. Weighing around 120 kg, the doctor—who is currently posted at the Covid hotspot Ganjam—found it difficult to fit into the regular PPE kit.

"There are no PPE kits available in the State for plus size medical professionals. Even the free size kit wasn’t suitable for me," he added. Biswal had no other option than to opt for customised alternatives. The doctor contacted Munnalal for customisation.

"We ran out of material for making a pair of special kits for the doctor. We procured the material from Delhi to make his PPE kits. The kit will be stitched out of 10 metre material," said the businessman, who claimed to have delivered five customised kits to doctors.

While the regular PPE kits cost between Rs 500 and Rs 1000, Munnalal charges around Rs 800 to Rs 900 for a tailored one. The businessman is also trying to make gown-shaped kits for women doctors.

One-stop shop for COVID-19

Munnalal has converted one of his four garment shops in Shaheed Nagar into an exclusive ‘Covid Care’ shop. In 2001, he had set up the shop to sell women garments. On May 21, he changed his 20-year-old shop into an one-of-its-kind Covid utility outlet in the City. From N95 masks, sanitisers, gloves, face shields, PPE kits, automatic sanitiser disposer and disinfectant, his shop has become an one-stop spot for Covid needs.

