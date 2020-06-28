Transgender mom in Jharkhand spreading love and kindness

Mukesh Ranjan By

JHARKHAND: Rajkumari is a proud ‘mother’ of eight and a kind benefactor of many more. The 55-year-old transgender, popularly known as Rajkumari Kinner, has been raising abandoned or orphaned children as her own. Rajkumari is well-known in her locality in Ritudih of Bokaro, Jharkhand for helping out the poor and the helpless. She donates 75 per cent of what she earns to help those in need.

Rajkumari, who name means Princess, was 10 when she was abandoned by her parents due to the stigma attached to her gender. She adopted all her children, after they were discarded by their parents or in-laws, as she did not want anybody to face the same hardship that she faced in her childhood.

"I was thrown out by parents because I am a transgender. I had to witness several adversities in my life. I don’t want anybody else to go through that pain. That is why I brought these children home," Rajkumari said.

She also had to face the wrath of her community for not adhering to their rules and raising a family. She was thrashed several times too. But it was all worth it as she was spreading love and kindness. "I have five daughters and three sons who call me 'Mummy'. I brought them up since their childhood. I got all the five girls married while my sons are staying with me," Rajkumari said.

"One of my sons is married and works as a daily wage labourer, another is studying in class 10 and the youngest one is just six months old," she added. Shubham Kumar, the 10-year-old adopted son of Rajkumari, is happy and proud of his mother. "I want to become a good human being like my mother," he said.

Rajkumari believes that one should give back to society what one has received from it. She said that while she may not have earned money, she has earned a lot of respect which is far more precious. According to locals, Rajkumari has also helped more than 50 couples in getting married. She helps out poor families or those facing opposition from their families or society.

"She spends a large chunk of her income on social services. If anybody approaches her for help, they never return empty-handed," said Ritudih Panchayat Member Baijnath Mahto. Rajkumari also distributes blankets and shawls to the poor and needy during the winter season, he said.