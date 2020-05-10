STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This Shaurya Chakra winner fights the invisible enemy now

Whether it is fighting the visible enemy at the border, or the invisible enemy — the coronavirus, he makes his mark.

Published: 10th May 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Arya holds masters degrees in sociology, business administration, law and taxation and a PhD in sociology

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whether it is fighting the visible enemy at the border, or the invisible enemy — the coronavirus, he makes his mark. Meet Major Pradeep Shaury Arya, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and a recipient of Shourya Chakra, who is helping thousands of people as part of the Corona Warriors volunteer group.

When migrant workers from Jharkhand were leaving from the Malur railway station or when hundreds of people from North Karnataka were boarding buses from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda bus station, Maj Arya was seen distributing water bottles, biscuits and food packets to these hungry labourers. He came to Bengaluru in the third week of March to meet his father. When he was about to return to Mumbai, the nationwide lockdown was announced and there was no way he could go back. He then joined the volunteer team, coordinating between the government and the labourers, who are at the bottom of the pyramid and hit hard by the lockdown.

Now every day, he leaves home around 9 am and returns only late in the evening after doing his bit to help the needy. “In 2013, I was posted in Bengaluru. Later, I was transferred to Belagavi and then to Mumbai. Now, I can spend some time in my native — Bengaluru,” he says. Posted as Additional Commissioner of Income Tax in Mumbai, the 47-year-old Major Arya is certified by the Territorial Army and was part of a team that killed terrorists along the LoC in 2017. He also holds masters degrees in sociology, business administration, law and taxation and a PhD in sociology.

He also has a commercial pilot’s licence. “It’s unfair to take my name alone. There are doctors, pilots, army people, engineers, Home Guards and many others who are doing their bit for society. It is for the first time that so many people have come together for a cause,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shourya Chakra
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp