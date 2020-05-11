STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sigh of relief for Maldives returnee as INS Jalashwa brings back Kerala residents

Formerly an employee with a resort firm in the island country, Vineeth lost his job after the resort shut down in March, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Brining a respite into the wait of Indian expatriates at Maldives INS Jalashwa entering the Kochi shores with 698 Indians under Operation Samudra Sethu. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Vineeth U, a native of Kanakkari in Kottayam, heaved a sigh of relief as he finally approached the Kochi Port around 9.00 am on Sunday. He had just completed a two-night long journey in the Indian Navy ship INS Jalashwa, and before that, spent well over a month at Maldives without an income amid the panic of a pandemic. Formerly an employee with a resort firm in the island country, Vineeth lost his job after the resort shut down in March, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vineeth U

By a stroke of luck, his name appeared in the list of expatriates for repatriation under the Operation Samudra Setu, after his visa expired last month.

“We boarded the ship on May 8 from the Maldives Sea Port, after a medical checkup. I was slightly tensed during the journey as the Navy authorities did not allow us to use our phones on the ship,” Vineeth recounted. He could communicate with his family only while on board the KSRTC bus, after completing the disembarking process. The bus was plying to Kottayam with 33 others who had also come from Maldives. Of the 33, as many as 15 hail from Pala, while the others are from various parts of Kottayam.

Maiden ship journey

The repatriation process was a strange experience for him, Vineeth said. “This was my first time on a ship. I usually fly to Maldives from Kochi airport. But I am hoping that learning about my experience may help others feel slightly less anxious,” he said. By 6.00 pm on Sunday, Vineeth and the others were admitted to an institutional quarantine centre set up at the Pala Assisi Retreat Centre.

“We have been directed to undergo a medical check-up and remain in quarantine for seven days. After this, we should continue our quarantine at home for another seven days,” he said. Though they were generally satisfied with the facilities at the quarantine centre, concerns were raised after they had to spend over three hours without power supply in the night. It was about two years ago, after his wedding, that Vineeth first headed to Maldives. Vineeth’s brother, who is employed at Salalah in Oman, is also looking for ways to return home.

